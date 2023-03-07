Madison County Marriage Licenses: February 16 - 22, 2023

Feb. 16

• Christopher Scott Moberly, business unit leader, 48, of Berea to Pamela Sue Wells, process technician, 41, of Berea

• Taylor Corum Alley, merchandiser, 35, of Berea to Sarah Elizabeth Shepherd, full-time student, 34, of Berea

 

Feb. 17

• Maria Fernanda Pena Dominguez, unemployed, 24, of Berea to Martin Escalera-Padron, QC chemist, 24, of Berea

 

Feb. 21

• Ginger Lorene Perkins, supervisor, 23, of Richmond to Andrew Lang Cummins, self-employed, 28, of Richmond

 

Feb. 22

• Candice Diana Lear, administrative assistant, 43, of Richmond to Lucas Earton Shepherd, miner, 44, of Richmond

• Malyah Michelle Penn, customer service representative, 20, of Berea to Carlos Manuel Catalan Villata, N/P, 20, of Berea

• Pamela Renee’ Himes, P.A/I., 45, of Berea to Christopher Harold Pruitt, gov., 47, of Berea

• Samuel Scott Bowling, QC Inspector, 50, of Irvine to Janice Marie Ingram, QC Inspector, 48 of Irvine

