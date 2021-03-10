Madison County Marriage License's February 19 - 25, 2021

Feb. 19
• Clint Pinson, Jr., of Richmond to Timothy Edward Hall, of Richmond
• Ashley Danae Derby of Berea to Astain Pierce Dennis of Berea
• John Oscar Thompson of Richmond to Lisa Ann Stone of Lexington
Feb. 22
• Abigail Elaine Harris of Richmond to Cody Jacob VanHook of Richmond
Feb. 23
• Braden David Brooks of Irvine to Ronni Nicole Hoke of Irvine
Feb. 25
• Rose Nicole Russo of Lexington to Mickey Lee Halpin of Lexington
• Katelyn Beth Smith of Richmond to Matthew Frank Yarbrough of Richmond
• Ashley Susan Wajdyk of Lexington to Brandon Blake Otero of Lexington
• Christopher Shade Lear of Richmond to Shawna Michelle Boggs of Richmond
(Madison County
Courthouse)
