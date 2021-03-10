Madison County Marriage License's February 19 - 25, 2021

Feb. 19

 

• Clint Pinson, Jr.,  of Richmond to Timothy Edward Hall,  of Richmond

• Ashley Danae Derby of Berea to Astain Pierce Dennis of Berea

• John Oscar Thompson of Richmond to Lisa Ann Stone of Lexington

 

Feb. 22

 

• Abigail Elaine Harris of Richmond to Cody Jacob VanHook of Richmond

 

Feb. 23

• Braden David Brooks of Irvine to Ronni Nicole Hoke of Irvine

 

Feb. 25

 

• Rose Nicole Russo of Lexington to Mickey Lee Halpin of Lexington

• Katelyn Beth Smith of Richmond to Matthew Frank Yarbrough of Richmond

• Ashley Susan Wajdyk  of Lexington to Brandon Blake Otero of Lexington

• Christopher Shade Lear of Richmond to Shawna Michelle Boggs of Richmond

(Madison County 

Courthouse)

