Madison County Marriage Licenses: February 24 - March 2, 2022

Feb. 25
• Richard Lee Landis IV, fast food worker, 22, of Richmond to Krystal Leeann Damron, cashier, 23, of Richmond
Feb. 28
• Lonnie Wayne Himes, Berea College, 62, of Berea to Glenda Carol Willis, Berea College, 54, of Berea
• Susan Lynn Schmeid, green house manager, 51, of Berea to Laura Catherine Eiselt, teacher, 53, of Berea
March 1
• Francisco Javier Garcia, server, 34, of Richmond to Diana Maria Amanda Ramirez, server, 39 of Richmond
• Jennifer G. Malley, Emergency Medical Technician, 41, of Richmond to Zachary Eugene Main, firefighter/paramedic, 32, of Richmond
• Jennifer Rose Hannon, hairstylist, 42, of Richmond to Brandon Kyle Jacobs, foreman, 48, of Richmond
