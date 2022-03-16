Madison County Marriage Licenses: February 24 - March 2, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Feb. 25

• Richard Lee Landis IV, fast food worker, 22, of Richmond to Krystal Leeann Damron, cashier, 23, of Richmond

 

Feb. 28

• Lonnie Wayne Himes, Berea College, 62, of Berea to Glenda Carol Willis, Berea College, 54, of Berea

• Susan Lynn Schmeid, green house manager, 51, of Berea to Laura Catherine Eiselt, teacher, 53, of Berea

 

March 1

• Francisco Javier Garcia, server, 34, of Richmond to Diana Maria Amanda Ramirez, server, 39 of Richmond

• Jennifer G. Malley, Emergency Medical Technician, 41, of Richmond to Zachary Eugene Main, firefighter/paramedic, 32, of Richmond

• Jennifer Rose Hannon, hairstylist, 42, of Richmond to Brandon Kyle Jacobs, foreman, 48, of Richmond

Recommended for you