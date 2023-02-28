Madison County Marriage Licenses: February 9 - 15, 2023

Feb. 13

• Uday Surya Nadigatla, student, 26 of Richmond to Shruthi Chinthireddy, student 27 of Richmond

• Andrew James Smith, construction, 34 of Richmond to Lauren Ashely Burton, educator, 26 of Richmond

Feb. 14

• Brooks Ann Bentley, customer service, 33 of Richmond to Logan Shane Reed, laborer, 34, of Richmond

• Allen Cleveland Hoover, self-employed, 41 of Waco to Christy Nicole Donahou, medical assistant, 43 of Waco

• Candence Danielle Himes, unemployed, 18 of McKee to Austin Dartanion Allen, CNC operator, 22, McKee

