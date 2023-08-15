Madison County Marriage Licenses for the week ending August 2, 2023

Aug. 2
• Erin Nicole Stiles, RBT, 24, of Lancaster to Juan Remon Williams, farm hand, 26, of Lancaster
• Shannon Gene Volk, forklift operator, 44, of Berea to Shonna Lee Hager, unemployed, 43, of Berea
• Keith Allen Goddard, physical therapy, 43, of Calvin to Scotty Lee Phipps, farmer, 53, of Calvin
• Samaher Ishaq Marqus, microblading, 41, of Richmond to Victor Hugo Rivera Romero, construction worker, 38, of Lexington
• Jessica Lee Johnson, coding supervisor, 46, of Richmond to Steven Ray Taulbee, mechanic, 52, of Richmond
• Angela May Baker, bus driver, 50, of Berea to Kevin Wayne Causey, Richmond City Planner, 49, of Crab Orchard
• Trista Lyn Ruhser, production, 23, of Richmond to Justin Wyatt Saunier, sign worker, 23, of Richmond
• Michael Harvey Lee, manufacturer, 40, of Berea to Tamara Nicole Griggs, registered nurse, 36, of Berea
• Hannah Elizabeth Reed, teacher, 23, of Richmond to William Hunter Logan, accountant, 24, of Richmond
• Mackenzie Reagan Elam, phlebotomist, 22, of McKee to Sydney Abigail Byrd, caregiver, 21, of McKee
• Sarah Marie Englert, student,23, of Richmond to Jacob Steven Schlenther, registered nurse, 23, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.