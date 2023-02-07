Madison County Marriage Licenses for the week ending January 25, 2023

Jan. 20
• Ronnie Clay Gross, mechanic, 59, of Berea to Pamela Taylor, retired teacher, 57, Berea
• Hitendrakumar Shaileshbhai Pater, manager, 34 of Richmond to Maulikaben H. Patel, owner, 34, of Richmond
• Ashley Brooke Whitehead, detail specialist, 25, of Berea to Natalie Renee Durham, business development, 23, of Berea
Jan. 24
• Timothy Burns, mine inspector, 56, of Richmond to Lily Revena Sumner, clinician, 47, of Richmond
• Kevin Curtin Morris II, police officer, 34, of Richmond to Jessamyn Paige Moore, laboratory technician, 25, of Richmond
• Phoebe Ann Wheeler-Crum, public health educator, 45, of Richmond to Russell Lee Woods, III, 47, project manager, of Richmond
Jan. 25
• Tori Jordan Terrell, executive assistant, 28, of Richmond to Richard Logan Lynch, police officer, 31, of Richmond
• Meghan Thomson Caudell, student, 23, of Irvine to Christian Tray Thompson, Army National Guard, 23, of Irvine
