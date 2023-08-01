Madison County Marriage Licenses for the week ending July 19, 2023

July 18
• Matthew Thomas Webb, Emergency Management, 26, of Richmond to Amanda Marie Fisher, Teacher, 25, of Richmond
• Sommer Dawn Calvert, Registered Nurse, 27, of Richmond to Wesley Owen Cummins, Automobile Sales, 29, of Richmond
• Terry Lee Rawlins, Jr., DSP, 33, of Richmond to Sheena Nicole LaDuke, DSP, 31, of Richmond
• Pendilore Damian Lovelace, factory, 34, of Richmond to Kyle Henry Eisenhauer, factory, 34, of Richmond
• Rachel Madeline Greene, Teacher, 22, of Richmond to Brock Harrison Milburn, Realtor, 22, of Richmond
• McKenzie Marie Voland, cook, 18, of Berea to Jacob Michael Barrett, assembler, 18, of Berea
• Crystal Lynn Wright, RN, 41, of Richmond to Patrick Ryan Lee, Scrum Master, 45, of Richmond
July 19
• Dixie Laray Tennant, sales rep., 21, of Richmond to Ethan Joseph McGinnis, production, 25, of Richmond
• Hope Alyse Peden, server, 24, of Richmond to Hans Noel Maupin, student, 26, of Richmond
