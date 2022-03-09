Madison County Marriage Licenses for week ending February 23, 2022

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Feb. 18

• Nicholas Jonathan Williamson, retail, 26, Richmond to Kelsey Nicole Barnes, retail, 25, Richmond

• Morgan Michelle Durham, unemployed, 28 of Richmond to Tristan Tylan Lindsay Duerson sprinkler fitter, 24, of Richmond

Feb. 22

• Katelyn Marie Murphy, unemployed, of Richmond to Paul Wayne Barrett, Jr., self-employed, 27, of Richmond

• Roger Lee Burford, electrician, 71, of Louisville to Anna Rose Ball, retired, 71, of Mt. Sterling

Feb. 23

• Haley Nicole Puckett, nurse aide, 27, of Richmond to Trevor Scott Gumm, mechanic, 21, of Richmond

• Heather Nicole Clontz, social worker, 34, of Berea to Aaron Wayne Edmonson, safety engineer, 46, of Berea

• Dora Eugenia Hendren, unemployed, 51, of Berea to Ira James Bates, retired, 77, of Berea

Recommended for you