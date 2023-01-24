Madison County Marriage Licenses: January 5 - 11,2023

 Tatiana Liubimova

Jan. 5

• Candida Diane Vester, real estate broker, 46, of Irvine to Shayne Brady Puckett, BGAD, 43, of Irvine

• Brianna Renee Anderson, factory, 19, of Richmond to Marekus Donnell Woodward, factory 45, of Richmond

• Alexis Sue Powell, student, 26, of Lexington to Dannie Lee Thompson III, truck driver, 25, of Richmond

Jan. 6

• Kali Jennifer Snowden, homemaker, 35, of Berea to James Isaac Marlier, agriculture, 40, of Berea

• Austin Wade Howard, factory worker, 23, of Berea to Hailey Jade Tirey, factory worker, 19, of Berea

• Derek Wade Jones, clerk, 25, of Richmond to Kaitlyn Dannielle Moore, social worker, 24, of Richmond

Jan. 10

• James Tyler Marcum, supply chain manager, 37, of Richmond to Bailey Alisa Harris, UK Health Care, 24, of Columbia

• Delia Susana Moreno Pretelt, accounting, 41, of Berea to Oswaldo Jose Guarema Gonzalez, labor, 36, of Richmond

Jan. 11

• Amber Nickole Abney, optometrist tech, 23, of Berea to Brynnan Gabriel Bertrand, patient relations assistant, 24, of Berea

• Gina Marie Shuker, factory, 51, of Berea to Kevin Thomas Taylor, unknown, 48, of Berea

• Donna Elaine Kindred, unemployed, 45, of Berea to Arvel Turner, Jr., Sherwin Williams, 57, of Waco

• Matthew Louis Sheridan, contractor, 58, of Columbus, Ohio to Danielle Brittany Gibson, unemployed, 27, of Berea

• McClain Scott Wyatt, student, 22, of Richmond to Sierra Rose Lewis, student, 21, of Richmond

