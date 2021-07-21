Madison County Marriage License's: July 1 - 7, 2021

July 2
• Patrick Cole Ellis, sales consultant, 29, Richmond to Valaya Louise Lalonde, cocktail waitress, 27, Richmond
• Kasey Lee Crockett, restaurant industry, 20, Richmond to Jeremy John Sturgill, restaurant industry, 22, Richmond
• Robert George Creech, disabled, 51 of Irvine to Lina Carol Burns, cashier, Richmond
• Claudia Gayle Patton, paralegal, 43 of Berea to Richard Fredrick Douglass, JR., factory worker, 53 of Scottsville
• Amanda Lynn Lake, law clerk, 27 of Berea to Kyle Edward Reese, wireless technician, 28, of Berea
• Samantha Marie Hardy, phlebotomist, 22, of Richmond to Jared Todd Sulfridge, tax specialist, 23, of Richmond
• Ashton Corrine Ashcraft, caregiver, 22, of Richmond to Zacharie Lynn Combs, rural mail carrier, 22 of Richmond
July 6
• Mildred Walton, administrative assistant, 59, of Berea to David Jay Masden, senior tooling designer, 61, of Berea
• Daju Lee Jennings, unemployed, 18 of Newport to Brandon Lee Gooch, press operator, 24, of Berea
• Jacob Tyler Holbrook, Hitachi Manager, 29, Richmond to Brittney Kay Hurt, day care teacher, 30, of Richmond
• Emily Shannon Blackburn, health coach, 46 of Richmond to David Harold Brumley, teacher, 45, of Richmond
• Jacob Ryan Harper, child nutrition manager, 27, of Richmond to Brittney Ann Kelly, child nutrition manager, 33, of Richmond
• Virginia Lee Case, bank teller, 25, of Richmond to Jonathan Wade Ketron, HVAC tech, 32, of Nicholasville
• Jacob Connelly McWilliams, Chick-Fil-A team member, 27, of Centerburg, Ohio, to Stacie Marie Wallace, membership manager, 25, of Richmond
• Mary Randolph Clay, teacher, 36, of Carlisle to Matthew Carl Kersey, manager, 44 of Richmond
• Gina Lashay Wells, babysitter, 29, of Richmond to Herman Jack Hensley II, landscaping, 31, of Richmond
• Amy Jeanette Davis, certified pharmacy technician, 41, of Berea to Joshua Martin Sizemore, equipment operator, 35, of Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.