Madison County Marriage License's: July 1 - 7, 2021

July 2

• Patrick Cole Ellis, sales consultant, 29, Richmond to Valaya Louise Lalonde, cocktail waitress, 27, Richmond

• Kasey Lee Crockett, restaurant industry, 20, Richmond to Jeremy John Sturgill, restaurant industry, 22, Richmond

• Robert George Creech, disabled, 51 of Irvine to Lina Carol Burns, cashier, Richmond

• Claudia Gayle Patton, paralegal, 43 of Berea to Richard Fredrick Douglass, JR., factory worker, 53 of Scottsville

• Amanda Lynn Lake, law clerk, 27 of Berea to Kyle Edward Reese, wireless technician, 28, of Berea

• Samantha Marie Hardy, phlebotomist, 22, of Richmond to Jared Todd Sulfridge, tax specialist, 23, of Richmond

• Ashton Corrine Ashcraft, caregiver, 22, of Richmond to Zacharie Lynn Combs, rural mail carrier, 22 of Richmond

July 6

• Mildred Walton, administrative assistant, 59, of Berea to David Jay Masden, senior tooling designer, 61, of Berea

• Daju Lee Jennings, unemployed, 18 of Newport to Brandon Lee Gooch, press operator, 24, of Berea

• Jacob Tyler Holbrook, Hitachi Manager, 29, Richmond to Brittney Kay Hurt, day care teacher, 30, of Richmond

• Emily Shannon Blackburn, health coach, 46 of Richmond to David Harold Brumley, teacher, 45, of Richmond

• Jacob Ryan Harper, child nutrition manager, 27, of Richmond to Brittney Ann Kelly, child nutrition manager, 33, of Richmond

• Virginia Lee Case, bank teller, 25, of Richmond to Jonathan Wade Ketron, HVAC tech, 32, of Nicholasville

• Jacob Connelly McWilliams, Chick-Fil-A team member, 27, of Centerburg, Ohio, to Stacie Marie Wallace, membership manager, 25, of Richmond

• Mary Randolph Clay, teacher, 36, of Carlisle to Matthew Carl Kersey, manager, 44 of Richmond

• Gina Lashay Wells, babysitter, 29, of Richmond to Herman Jack Hensley II, landscaping, 31, of Richmond

• Amy Jeanette Davis, certified pharmacy technician, 41, of Berea to Joshua Martin Sizemore, equipment operator, 35, of Berea

