Madison County Marriage License's July 8 - 14, 2021

July 8

• Brittany Ann Epperson, teacher, 28, of Richmond to Kaleb Thomas Feck, KY National Guard, 22, of Richmond

• Farrin Olivia Kenning, line assembly, 23 of Berea to Jack Walter Rounsifer, line assembly, 25, of Berea

• Tara Lenee Williams, casher, 44 of Richmond to Steven Eugene Walker, factory, 55, of Richmond

 

July 9

• Erin Clodaugh Johnson, civil engineer, 26 of Richmond to Tanner Wells Jones, civil engineer, 29 of Richmond 19.

• Emi Louise Deck, esthetician, 25, of Lexington to Colby Lane Terrell, hemp processor, 26 of Lexington

 

July 12

• Madison Faith McDaniel, insurance broker, 26 of Richmond to Jerrod Thomas Cash Foley, police officer, 29, of Richmond

 

July 13

• Byron Keith White, plant operator, 52 of Waco to Darlena Faye Wilburn, inventory analyst, 44 of Waco

• Samuel Austin Bovee Cottle, teacher, 27 of Cincinnati, Ohio to Marianthe Grace Bickett, student, 31 of Cincinnati, Ohio

• Grover Cleveland Adams, electrical inspector, 63 of Richmond to Judy Ann Cook, retired, 70 of Clinton, Tennessee

• Kasey Leeann Stanfill, leasing agent, 19 of Corbin to Andrew Tevis Newell, team member, 20 of Berea

• Kelley Nicole Hoover, law enforcement, 39 of Richmond to John Scott Gibbons, state government, 47, of Richmond

• Rachel Marie Hollaway, student, 35 of Berea to Scott Allen Clos, labor, 45 of Berea

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you