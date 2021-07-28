Madison County Marriage License's July 8 - 14, 2021

July 8
• Brittany Ann Epperson, teacher, 28, of Richmond to Kaleb Thomas Feck, KY National Guard, 22, of Richmond
• Farrin Olivia Kenning, line assembly, 23 of Berea to Jack Walter Rounsifer, line assembly, 25, of Berea
• Tara Lenee Williams, casher, 44 of Richmond to Steven Eugene Walker, factory, 55, of Richmond
July 9
• Erin Clodaugh Johnson, civil engineer, 26 of Richmond to Tanner Wells Jones, civil engineer, 29 of Richmond 19.
• Emi Louise Deck, esthetician, 25, of Lexington to Colby Lane Terrell, hemp processor, 26 of Lexington
July 12
• Madison Faith McDaniel, insurance broker, 26 of Richmond to Jerrod Thomas Cash Foley, police officer, 29, of Richmond
July 13
• Byron Keith White, plant operator, 52 of Waco to Darlena Faye Wilburn, inventory analyst, 44 of Waco
• Samuel Austin Bovee Cottle, teacher, 27 of Cincinnati, Ohio to Marianthe Grace Bickett, student, 31 of Cincinnati, Ohio
• Grover Cleveland Adams, electrical inspector, 63 of Richmond to Judy Ann Cook, retired, 70 of Clinton, Tennessee
• Kasey Leeann Stanfill, leasing agent, 19 of Corbin to Andrew Tevis Newell, team member, 20 of Berea
• Kelley Nicole Hoover, law enforcement, 39 of Richmond to John Scott Gibbons, state government, 47, of Richmond
• Rachel Marie Hollaway, student, 35 of Berea to Scott Allen Clos, labor, 45 of Berea
