June 10
• Candace Erin Stanley, unemployed, 35, of Richmond to Robert Sterling Peck, Pharmacy Technician, 33 of Richmond
• Holly Rea Musick, security guard, 25, Berea to Jonathan Scott Arthur, security guard, 28, Berea
• Tamaran Louise Floyd, Cosmetology, 46 of Richmond to Christopher Shane Conner, Self Employed, 45, Richmond
June 11
• Katherine Elizabeth Detherage, College Instructor, 28, Barbourville to David Lawrence Peery, IT, 34, Berea
• Cori Brooke Thomas, Lab Analyst, 26, Richmond to Benjamin Simon Cobble, Army Reserve, 30, Richmond
• Chantili Uwimana, student, 19, Lexington to Collins Kimutai Maseti, student, 24, Richmond
June 16
• Kayla Faye Barnes, stay-at-home mom, 30 to Brian Lee Lawson, Sherwin Williams, 29, Richmond
• Shui Nier Cox, Finance, 21 of Washington to Caleb Joseph Newberry, Finance, 22 of Washington
• Melanie Renee Fisher, Disabled, 38 of Richmond to Corey Lee Evans, Maintenance, 41 of Richmond
• Patricia Marie Revel, Teacher 33 of Richmond to Buddy Edwin Stone, Ice Cream Distribution, 34 of Richmond
• Jessica Lee Cope, Homemaker, 38 of Berea to Deron Hickerson, Shopper, 41 of Berea
• Aaron Lee Walker, Military, 21 of Richmond to Brittney Nicole Leveque, student 20, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.