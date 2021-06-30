June 10

• Candace Erin Stanley, unemployed, 35, of Richmond to Robert Sterling Peck, Pharmacy Technician, 33 of Richmond

• Holly Rea Musick, security guard, 25, Berea to Jonathan Scott Arthur, security guard, 28, Berea

• Tamaran Louise Floyd, Cosmetology, 46 of Richmond to Christopher Shane Conner, Self Employed, 45, Richmond

June 11

• Katherine Elizabeth Detherage, College Instructor, 28, Barbourville to David Lawrence Peery, IT, 34, Berea

• Cori Brooke Thomas, Lab Analyst, 26, Richmond to Benjamin Simon Cobble, Army Reserve, 30, Richmond

• Chantili Uwimana, student, 19, Lexington to Collins Kimutai Maseti, student, 24, Richmond

 June 16

• Kayla Faye Barnes, stay-at-home mom, 30 to Brian Lee Lawson, Sherwin Williams, 29, Richmond

• Shui Nier Cox, Finance, 21 of Washington to Caleb Joseph Newberry, Finance, 22 of Washington

• Melanie Renee Fisher, Disabled, 38 of Richmond to Corey Lee Evans, Maintenance, 41 of Richmond

• Patricia Marie Revel, Teacher 33 of Richmond to Buddy Edwin Stone, Ice Cream Distribution, 34 of Richmond

• Jessica Lee Cope, Homemaker, 38 of Berea to Deron Hickerson, Shopper, 41 of Berea

• Aaron Lee Walker, Military, 21 of Richmond to Brittney Nicole Leveque, student 20, of Richmond

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you