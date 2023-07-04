Madison County Marriage Licenses: June 15 - 21, 2023

June 15
Blanca Estela Romero, property manager, 44, of Richmond to Brian Keith Simpkins, professor, 43, of Richmond
• Chelsey Dae Ramsey, customer success manager, 31, to Ryan Anderson Blake, general contractor, 34, of Richmond
June 20
• John Macalan Wilson, cook, 24, of Richmond to Arpana Banjara, nurse, 26 of Richmond
• Tara Denise Causey, self-employed, 41, of Crab Orchard to David Allen Frasure, self- employed, 34, of Crab Orchard
• Aaron Stacy Burkhart, mechanic, 51, of Richmond to Tonya Gail Applegate, self-employed, 57, Richmond
• Reina Ivette Cruz Ortiz, Amazon delivery, 31, of Richmond to Wilson Acosta Diaz, truck driver, 30
• Elizabeth Rose Merrifield, teacher, 24, of Berea to Grey Raymond Rudolph Arnold, pilot, 25, of Berea
• Macey Christian Adams, nurse, 24, of Paint Lick to Shane Matthew Richardson, educator, 32, of Berea
• Matthew Clarke Miller, teacher, 38, of Richmond to Mindy Clae St. Pierre, teacher, 42, of Richmond
June 21
• William Thomas Perkins, student, 23, of Berea to Morgan Lynn Belfield, student, 22, of Berea
• Elizabeth Ann Carmack, crew McDonald’s, 33, of Berea to Joe David Mason, team lead McDonald’s, 39, of Berea
• Shane Allen Skeens, military, 23, of Louisa to Hannah Allison Thomas, human resources, 23, of Ewing
• Grace Corene Gorby, Hersey TSL 23 of Leitchfield to Camden Reed Alcorn, youth pastor, 21, of Lexington
• Sydney Mason Lynch, Jr., stationary engineer, 27, of Richmond to Odessa Amalia Taylor, unemployed, 26, of Richmond
• Noah Jacob Anderson, teacher, 26, of Richmond to Gemma Renee Saylor, medical lab scientist, 24, of Richmond
• Hannah Marie Coots, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Mason Colin John Cooper, EKU Men’s Basketball, 24, of Richmond
