Madison County Marriage Licenses: June 15 - 21, 2023

Vector illustration of two engagement rings one inside each other in flat style.

 Fourleaflover

June 15

Blanca Estela Romero, property manager, 44, of Richmond to Brian Keith Simpkins, professor, 43, of Richmond

• Chelsey Dae Ramsey, customer success manager, 31, to Ryan Anderson Blake, general contractor, 34, of Richmond

June 20

• John Macalan Wilson, cook, 24, of Richmond to Arpana Banjara, nurse, 26 of Richmond

• Tara Denise Causey, self-employed, 41, of Crab Orchard to David Allen Frasure, self- employed, 34, of Crab Orchard

• Aaron Stacy Burkhart, mechanic, 51, of Richmond to Tonya Gail Applegate, self-employed, 57, Richmond

• Reina Ivette Cruz Ortiz, Amazon delivery, 31, of Richmond to Wilson Acosta Diaz, truck driver, 30

• Elizabeth Rose Merrifield, teacher, 24, of Berea to Grey Raymond Rudolph Arnold, pilot, 25, of Berea

• Macey Christian Adams, nurse, 24, of Paint Lick to Shane Matthew Richardson, educator, 32, of Berea

• Matthew Clarke Miller, teacher, 38, of Richmond to Mindy Clae St. Pierre, teacher, 42, of Richmond

June 21

• William Thomas Perkins, student, 23, of Berea to Morgan Lynn Belfield, student, 22, of Berea

• Elizabeth Ann Carmack, crew McDonald’s, 33, of Berea to Joe David Mason, team lead McDonald’s, 39, of Berea

• Shane Allen Skeens, military, 23, of Louisa to Hannah Allison Thomas, human resources, 23, of Ewing

• Grace Corene Gorby, Hersey TSL 23 of Leitchfield to Camden Reed Alcorn, youth pastor, 21, of Lexington

• Sydney Mason Lynch, Jr., stationary engineer, 27, of Richmond to Odessa Amalia Taylor, unemployed, 26, of Richmond

• Noah Jacob Anderson, teacher, 26, of Richmond to Gemma Renee Saylor, medical lab scientist, 24, of Richmond

• Hannah Marie Coots, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Mason Colin John Cooper, EKU Men’s Basketball, 24, of Richmond

Recommended for you