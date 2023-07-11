Madison County Marriage Licenses: June 22 - 28, 2023

June 22
• Sabrina Nicole Spillman, teacher, 25, of Richmond to Brandon Michael McKinney, teacher, 25, of Richmond
• Jennifer Lynn Pingleton, teacher, 42, of Richmond to Matthew Wayne Rodriguez, assessment coordinator, 41, of Richmond
• Kira Haven Owens, bank teller, 22, of Berea to Tanner Duane Cathcart, 911 dispatcher, 18, of Berea
• Kaleb Ryan Kemper, Tri-County, 18 of Waco to Haley Morgan Smallwood, student, 18, of Richmond
• Makenzie Paige Green, medical assistant, 26, of Richmond to Robert Beau Humes, automotive technician, 27, of Richmond
• Leyber Anival Huracha Villanueva, farm worker, 37 of Winchester to Maria Del Pilar Avelar Vega, housekeeper, 47, of Winchester
June 26
• Daniella Renae Powell, florist, 29, of Waco to Marcus Lee Molands, construction, 32, of Waco
• Izayana Moyola-Alvarado, phlebotomist, 23, of Richmond to Dany Joset Soto-Gomez, construction, 19, of Richmond
• Linda Louise Begley, teacher, 49 of Berea to Kendall Dwayne Kearns, teacher, 52, of Richmond
• Haven Olen Jacob, medical student, 23, of Richmond to Dillon Wayne Wheatley, sales, 23, of Richmond
June 27
• Morgan Shelby Cox, medical assistant, 22, of Richmond to Gabriel Reed Brooks, Toyota, 21, of Richmond
• Kelly Elizabeth Winshurst, GA Services Lead, 34, of Richmond to Christopher Michael Hines, engineer, 36, of Richmond
• Caleb Scott Reed, paint supervisor, 36, of McKee to Lacy Marie Clemmons, factory, 30, of Owingsville
• Laura Marie Pearson, hearing aid specialist, 54, of Graham, Washington to James Thomas Mills, construction manager, 52, of Graham, Washington
• Tashia Love Phillips, unemployed, 37, of Richmond to Chad Patrick Chamberlin, technician, 41, of Richmond
