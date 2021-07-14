Madison County Marriage License's June 24 - 30, 2021

June 24
• Lawrence James Seay, Healthcare Technologies, 33, of Richmond to Kaitlyn Tierra Mondie, Nurse, 29, of Richmond
• Xander Kate Adkins, Office Manager, 25, of Richmond to Ronald Dewayne Klein, Construction, 28, of Richmond
• Ashley Lynne Leanne Poozelski, Deliver Driver, 21, of Berea to James Ellis Austin Phillips, Delivery Driver, 20, of Berea
• Callie Megan McMullin, Resident Hall Coordinator, 25, of Richmond to Joshua Solskjar Wallin, Golf Professional, 22, of Richmond
June 25
• Aleathea Laterah Abney, Tech Support, 32, of Richmond to Michael Clifton Wells, Teacher, 36, of Richmond
June 28
• Karrigan Maclay Moberly, Pharmacy Tech, 23, of Berea to Gregory Tyler Hagan, Hazmat Tech, 25, of Berea
• Gina Nichole Caudill, Food Supervisor, 27, of Richmond to Charles Timothy Vance, Driver, 27 of Richmond
• Joni Elizabeth Blanton, stay at home mom, 25, of Waco to Paul Wayne Biggs, Construction, 34, of Waco
• Bobby Joe Hall, Police Officer, 51, of Berea to Mickey Jo Harris, Patient Service Coordinator, 39, of Berea
• Matthew Clayton Munday, Sales, 40, of Jeffersonville to Salena Rebecca Horn, Unemployed, 48, of Berea
• Joseph Bernard Lawton, Principal designer, 37, of Berea to Jamon Cole Deaver, Creative Director, 35, of Berea
• Samantha Willow Raleigh, Student, 21, of Berea to Austin Joseph Rose, Factory Worker, 23, of Berea
• Regina Ann Foley, Unemployed, 48, of Waco to Rocky Lee Lear, Self-Employed, 52, of Waco
• Amber Richelle Clark, Document Control, 38, of Berea to Stanley Earl Cates, Parts Manager, 42, of Berea
June 29
• Robert Nicholas Rabold, Assistant U.S. Attorney, 29, of Berea to Mitchell David Pearson, Tourism Director, 31, of Berea
• Kasey True Hitch, Babysitter, 34, of Richmond to George Michael Stone, Property Manager, 37, of Richmond
• Madison Leigh Smith, Cosmetologist, 23, of Richmond to Matthew Derrick Blair, Construction Laborer, 23, of Richmond
Jeremy Thomas Burns, Mechanic, 40, of Berea to Cristy Machelle McPherson, Mom, 39, of Richmond
• Piper Madison Lynn, Teacher, 25, of Richmond to Tyler Lee Peters, HVAC, 25, of Richmond
• Mary Catherine Shaughney, Marketing Specialist, 27, to Alexander Allan Bays, IT Consultant, 31, of Richmond
June 30
• Brianna Jeanne Stover, Nurse’s Assistant, 27, of Berea to Dwayne Stacy Tucker, Welder, 27, of Berea
• Sheenagh Elizabeth Gividen, Occupational Therapist, 32, of Richmond to William Chad Aldridge, Credit Analyst, 33, of Richmond
• Alexa Rachel Knowles, Customer Service, 24, of Richmond to Austin Junior Shanks, Not Given, 25, of Richmond
• Ashley Lynn Potter, Stay at Home Mom, 28, of Richmond to John William Brooks II, Heavy Equipment Operator, 30, of Richmond
• Colton Wade Putnam, Student, 24, of Richmond to Breanna Marie Smith, Student, 24, of Richmond
