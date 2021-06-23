Madison County Marriage License's: June 3 - June 9, 2021

June 3
• Christopher Michael Stith, auto worker, 48, Berea to Melisha Kaye Skeens, nurse, 49, Berea
• Adam McKinley Ritchey, sales trainee, 22, Richmond to Ellie Lynne Brock, student, 21, Richmond
• Breann Alexis Rachelle Crabtree, cashier, 19, Berea to Dakota Lee Creech, factory worker, 19, Berea
June 4
• Anna Claire Ward, student, 19, Berea to Waqas Ahmad, student, 23, Berea
• Brooklyn Sierra Felty, SNRA/PCT, 20, Richmond to Skyler Dale Lee Evans, Wal-Mart, 21, Richmond
• Katelyn Paige Ashcraft, customer service, 21, Richmond to Winston Chance Hockensmith, customer service, 23, Richmond
• Zachary Ryan Brown, senior director, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana to Brianne Nicole Childress, manager, 26, Indianapolis, Indiana
June 7
• Mike W. McCoy, Jr., USPS, 38, Stanton to Silke Nicole Sterling, USPS, 37, Berea
• Darrell Wayne Abney, self-employed, 56, Richmond to Donnalyn Cuenco Vaughn, factory worker, 37, Richmond
• Mary Ann Biggs, medical assistant, 40, Richmond to Chancey Stuart Marshall, IT phone support, 39, Richmond
• Christopher Jalen Stith, UPS supervisor, 25 to Alexandra Claire Finch, Clark County Health Department, 25, Berea
• Jeffrey Dale Bailey, supervisor, 49, Richmond to Teresa Lynn Madden, laboratory administrator, 47, Richmond
June 9
• Chase Alan Burdette, pastor, 24, Berea to Kirsten Joann Kennedy, teacher, 20, Berea
• Kelly Lynn Arnold, insurance, 26 to Christopher Lee Puckett, construction, 33, Richmond
• Kadesha Vivian Penman, sales associate, 27 to Justin Andre Smith, CDL, 33, Memphis, TN
• Tiffany Brooke Saunders, customer service, 26, Richmond to Joshua Matthew Browning, data entry, 28, Richmond
• Tiffany Nicole Broughton, CNA, 26, Berea to Nehemiah Joseph Doderer, engineer, 30, Berea
• Brittany Nicole Kenyon, restaurant manager, 24, Richmond to Jonathan Michael Roll, prep cook, 38, Richmond
• Karen Susan Schutter, RN, 69, St. Clair, MI to James Robert Edwards, retired, 70, Clinton Township, MI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.