Madison County Marriage Licenses: June 9 - 15, 2022

June 9
• Sarah Noel Carson, pharmacy technician, 21, of Lexington to Jared Emerson Meadows, nurse care technician, 27, of Lexington
• Lindsey Paige Breeding, RN, 32 of Paint Lick to Benjamin Levi Mason, violin maker, 31, of Paint Lick
• Emily Paige Richardson, resident aide, 18 of Richmond to Joshua Aaron Thacker, resident aide, 19, of Richmond
• Anijah Vanessa Rembert, student, 19 of Richmond to Tiffany Nicole Thompson, chef, 34, of Richmond
• Jared Martin Grant, excavating, 23, of Richmond to Emma Kate Schmutte, hair stylist, 22, of Richmond
• Miranda Ann Cunningham, payroll, 40, of Berea to Darius Sentell Davis, fiber tech, 42, of Berea
• Jacob Dawson Martin, Okonite, 21 of Berea to Natalie Rose Pate, Vision Works, 20, of Berea
June 10
• Matthew Kendrick Ray Halcomb, customer service, 24, of Richmond to Cassidy Olivia Turner, education, 23, of Richmond
• Emma Paige Koerner, teacher, 22, Richmond to Jared Richard Caudill, nurse, 23, Georgetown
• Matthew Allen Butler, optometrist, 27, of Richmond to Kelly Nicole Thompson, 27, speech language pathologist, 27, of East Bernstadt
• Brittany Leeann Byrd, unemployed, 28, of McKee to Joseph Kyle Gabbard, team lead, 31, of McKee
• Tabaitha Morghan Hoover, retail clerk/student, 26, of Richmond to Cody Dale Hasty, unemployed, 28, of Richmond
June 13
• Julie Ann Patton, unemployed, 51 of Richmond to Anthony Leon Goosey, self-employed, 49, of Richmond
• Amanda Lea Dean, student, 33, of Detroit Michigan, to Rusty Gene Donnelly, field service technician, 33, of Richmond
• Kristyn Lynn Presnell, school counselor, 31, of Berea to Tyler David Williamson, teacher 3,4 of Berea
• Dylan Christopher Gordon, heavy equipment mechanic, 23, of Richmond to Grason Kathleen Gasser, clinical account specialist, 24, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.