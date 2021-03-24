Madison County Marriage Licenses March 1 - 11, 2021

Feb. 26

• Matthew Lee Turner (25) of Berea to Heather Lee McQueen (38) of Berea

March 1

• Melissa Ann Dillon of Richmond to Mark Allen Yates of Richmond

• Larry Michael Terry of Richmond to Jasmine Nicole Francis of Richmond

• Rebecca Lynn Vickers of Lexington to Nathan Chandler Woodrum of Nicholasville, KY

March 2

Judy Green Baker of Richmond to Walter Searcy Greene, Jr. of Richmond

March 4

• Allahhah Michelle Steagall of Lexington to Andrew Lee Muncy of Lexington

 March 8

• Martha Jo McDaniel (59) of Berea to Clarence Wendell Burns (62) of Berea

• Barbara Jean Jackson (49) of Richmond to Harlan Dewayne Gilbert (51) of Richmond

March 9

• Dixie Amaris Robinson (31) of Richmond to Jessie Patrick Hall (31) of Richmond

• Jamee Lee Smith (29) of Berea to Jeremy Lee Rader (24) of Berea

March 11

• Sara Renee Andree (29) of Lexington to Jessica Jacqueline Craft (31) of Lexington

