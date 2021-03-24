Madison County Marriage Licenses March 1 - 11, 2021

Feb. 26
• Matthew Lee Turner (25) of Berea to Heather Lee McQueen (38) of Berea
March 1
• Melissa Ann Dillon of Richmond to Mark Allen Yates of Richmond
• Larry Michael Terry of Richmond to Jasmine Nicole Francis of Richmond
• Rebecca Lynn Vickers of Lexington to Nathan Chandler Woodrum of Nicholasville, KY
March 2
• Judy Green Baker of Richmond to Walter Searcy Greene, Jr. of Richmond
March 4
• Allahhah Michelle Steagall of Lexington to Andrew Lee Muncy of Lexington
March 8
• Martha Jo McDaniel (59) of Berea to Clarence Wendell Burns (62) of Berea
• Barbara Jean Jackson (49) of Richmond to Harlan Dewayne Gilbert (51) of Richmond
March 9
• Dixie Amaris Robinson (31) of Richmond to Jessie Patrick Hall (31) of Richmond
• Jamee Lee Smith (29) of Berea to Jeremy Lee Rader (24) of Berea
March 11
• Sara Renee Andree (29) of Lexington to Jessica Jacqueline Craft (31) of Lexington
