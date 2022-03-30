Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 10 - 16, 2022

March 10
• Hailey Dene Yett, manager, 27, of Richmond to Devon Jonah Stone, fast food, 26, of Richmond
• Essence Zhiane Mullens, U.S. Army, 24, of Richmond to Griffin Leigh Gabbard, martial arts instruction, 23, of Richmond
• Jerry Allen Derrickson, staffing technology, 54, of Richmond to Amber Rose Marcum, psychotherapist, 36, of Richmond
• Kristina Nicole Wagers, dental hygienist, 43, of Richmond to Toby Jo Roub, business owner, 46, of Richmond
• LaDonna Joe Smith, factory, 32, of Berea to Kayla Jane Sharp, factory, 29, of Berea
March
• Caleb Thomas Melkowski, maintenance, 20, of Richmond to Sianli Diakasetia, secretary/teacher, 24, of Richmond
• Kayla Brooke Puckett, unemployed, 22, of Richmond to Tristan Matthew Siglock, loss control specialist, 21, of Richmond
• Melissa Sue Barnett, APRN, 32, of Richmond to Eric Preston Webb, United States Air Force, 40, of Richmond
March 16
• Gary Matthew Hampton, Hitachi (Warehouse), 20, of Berea to Hailey Alexis Lewis, unemployed, 18, of Berea
• Samuel Micah James Hart, factory, 20, of Berea to Brooklyn Ashley Hembree, factory, 20, of Berea
• Sarah Leanne Weaver, unemployed, 23, of Richmond to Tyler Michail Jordon, warehouse, 24, of Winchester
• Brandy Michelle Overbee, sales, 35, of Richmond to Brinton Tyler Camp, sales, 36, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.