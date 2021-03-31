Madison County Marriage Licenses March 11 - 17, 2021

March 12

* Gerardo Antonio Perez (25) of Richmond to Jayda Shirll Dunkley (25) of Richmond

• Jena Raymey Marie Dooley (23) of Lexington to David Mitchell Lewis (26) of Lexington

March 16

• Laurel Cornett Noland (61) of Richmond to Scott Noland (61) of Manchester, KY

• Erica Katherine Adams (30) of Berea to Shannon Jacob Coffey (30) of Berea

• Joshua Jones Auton (36) Lenoir, NC to Patricia Diane Bare (43) of Morganton, NC

• Kristyn Renee Duncan (23) of Berea to Kenton Malachi Edwards (21) of Berea

• Sara Elizabeth Garner (31) of Waco to Roger Lee Summers (31) of Berea

March 18

• Amanda Beth Crawford-Stewart (36) of Berea to Dearron Lamont Ballew (41) of Berea

• Siobahn Blis Anglin (20) of Winchester to Richard Edward Baldwin IV (20) of Winchester

