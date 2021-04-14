Madison County Marriage License's March 18 - 31, 2021

March 19
• Kendra Nicole Isaacs (33), of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Francisco Carmon Sosa (29), of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
March 23
• Yosvely Cruze Lora (29) of Richmond to Carlos Valle Lucio (26) of Richmond
• Jennifer Rebecca Getz (40) of Mt. Union, PA to Brian Arthur Lewis (55) Mt. Union, PA
March 25
• Cortney Marie Jeffries (34) of Richmond to Marco Antonio Chaidez, Jr. (34) of Richmond
• Christopher Alan McFresh (36) Richmond to Sally A. Sanders (39) of Richmond
March 29
• Ashley Nicole Bowling (32) of Richmond to Russell Earl Bowling (38) of Richmond
* Caitlyn Marie Miller (25) of Berea to Tyler Wayne Touratos (26) of Berea
• Larry William Conley (28) of Richmond to Amber Lashea Stiltner (28) of Richmond
March 31
• Kiersten Renee Close Dodson (23) of Richmond to Gary Michael English, Jr. (27) of Richmond
• Korey Matthew Cochran (22) of Richmond to Bailey Ann Bicknell (18) of Irvine
