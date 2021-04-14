Madison County Marriage License's March 18 - 31, 2021

March 19

• Kendra Nicole Isaacs (33),  of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Francisco Carmon Sosa (29),  of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

March 23

Yosvely Cruze Lora (29) of Richmond to Carlos Valle Lucio (26) of Richmond

• Jennifer Rebecca Getz (40) of Mt. Union, PA to Brian Arthur Lewis (55) Mt. Union, PA

March 25

• Cortney Marie Jeffries (34) of Richmond to Marco Antonio Chaidez, Jr. (34) of Richmond

• Christopher Alan McFresh (36) Richmond to Sally A. Sanders (39) of Richmond

March 29

•  Ashley Nicole Bowling (32) of Richmond to Russell Earl Bowling (38) of Richmond

* Caitlyn Marie Miller (25) of Berea to Tyler Wayne Touratos (26) of Berea

• Larry William Conley (28) of Richmond to Amber Lashea Stiltner (28) of Richmond

March 31

• Kiersten Renee Close Dodson (23) of Richmond to Gary Michael English, Jr. (27) of Richmond

• Korey Matthew Cochran (22) of Richmond to Bailey Ann Bicknell (18) of Irvine

