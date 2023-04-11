Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 23 - 29, 2023

March 23
• Hollie Elizabeth Campbell, unemployed, 25, of Essex, England to Ryan Spencer Peterson, electrician, 27, of Richmond
March 24
• Rosemary Ann Fields, disabled, 63, of Richmond to Bruce Evan McKay, retired, 70, of Denver, Colorado
• Laura Nichole Theetge, food service, 19, of Richmond to Henry Thomas Masters, food service, 20, of Richmond
• William Bradley Spivey, retired, 66, of Nicholasville to Joy Ann Clowers, retail, 65, of Berea
• Amie Lauren Roberts, social media specialist, 22, of Richmond to Trevor Donovan Rice, web developer, 23, of Richmond
March 27
• Alexandria Ryan Sowers, self-employed, 30, of Richmond to Jeremy Christopher Hart, self-employed, 29, of Richmond
March 29
• Sheilah Ann Lowery, administrative assistant, 56, of Richmond to Gabriel Ignacio Villanueva, electrician, 53, of Richmond
• Trevor Alan Reynolds, paramedic, 22, of Richmond to Samantha Paige Noland, EMT, 25, of Lexington
• Lawrence Douglas Luster, maintenance, 73 of Berea to Shirley Ann Church, retired, 75, of Sand Gap
• Cassandra Kay Tipton, Manager, 45, of Berea to Ben Jeffery Bowman, concrete plus, 42, of Berea
• Hali Michelle Ashley, vet tech, 25, of Berea to Jonathan Andrew Pace, maintenance tech, 29, of Berea
