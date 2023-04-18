Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 30 - April 5, 2023

March 30
• Courtney Nicole Cockrell, student, 27, of Mt. Vernon to Cameron Steven Owens, site manager, 28, of Mt. Vernon
• Gary Lee Walters, retired, 62, of Irvine to Edna Deloris Hunt, disabled, 60, of Irvine
• Allison Chambler Chastine Huntae Jones, manager, 18, of Berea to Waylon Daniel Sparks, contractor, 18, of Waco
March 31
• Lydia Katherine Blanton, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Matthew Dylan Green, military, 25, of Louisville
• Siera Rose Oatman, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to Kenneth Ryan Randolph, military, 28, of Richmond
April 3
• Heather Nikole Kidroske, cosmetologist, 43, of Richmond to Joseph William Wilkerson, self-employed of Irvine
• Matricia Earl Lynch Striblin, disabled, 50 of Irvine to Samuel Allen Owens, retired, 64, of Richmond
• Caleb Stacy Stone, team leader, 22, of Richmond to Micah Rene Feddes, monitoring tech, 22, of Richmond
• Cody Ray Sergent, salesman/student, 32, of Jeffersonville, Indiana to Kimberly Nichole Bargo, administrator/student, 21, of Richmond
April 5
• Bruce Wayne Barnes, self-employed, 52, of Richmond to Melissa Renee Fee, manufacturing planer, 49, of Richmond
• Keith Matthew Hubbard, warehouse, 36, of Richmond to Lora Jean Stetter, warehouse, 33, of Richmond
• Leslie Lizbeth Maravillo, mental health tech, 21, of Richmond to Cooper Lee Howe, delivery driver, 22, of Richmond
