Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 31 - April 6, 2022

March 31
• Chastity Nicole Taylor, human resources, 25, of Richmond to Christopher Allen Carlson, manufacturing, 24, of Richmond
April 4
• Alexis Grace Winchester, unemployed, 20 of Richmond to Casey Brian Ray Culton, unemployed, 24, of Richmond
• Ally Nicole Michels, bank teller, 22, of Richmond to Mitchel Jackson Elam, retail cashier, 23, of Richmond
April 5
• Jessica Aston Brooke Winkle, unemployed, 25, of Richmond to Antonio Martinez Martinez, self-employed, 40, of Richmond
• Thomas Herbert McKenzie, sales, 53, of Richmond to Elizabeth Rene Gay, FRYSC, 52, of Berea
April 6
• Kalyn Elizabeth Telek, high school teacher, 22, of Richmond to Rossin Coffey McLaughlin, HVAC/Journeyman, 22, of Richmond
• David Matthew Rhodus, machinist, 31, of Richmond to Charlotte Whitney Rice, teacher, 39, of Irvine
