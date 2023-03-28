Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 9 - 15, 2023

March 10
• Pamela Lois Dobson, CSR, 60, of Richmond to Kyle Alan Cochran, retired, 61, of Richmond
March 13
• Elias Delfin Lopez, machine operator, 42, Clarissa Castellano Outierrez, unemployed, 29, of Richmond
March 14
•Rebecca Rose Ralston, customer service manager, 25, of Richmond to Zander Jakob Hembree, receiver, 23, of Richmond
• Ronald Glen White, landscape labor, 31, of Richmond to Christy Ann Harrison, server, case manager, 34, of Richmond
• Jessica Brooke Henson, unemployed, 33 of Berea to James Thomas Creech, warehouse Hitachi Berea, 35, of Berea
March 15
• Amy Marie Robertson, administrative Specialist, 28 of Paint Lick to William Shawn Moore, investigator, 45, of Berea
