Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 9 - 15, 2023

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

March 10

• Pamela Lois Dobson, CSR, 60, of Richmond to Kyle Alan Cochran, retired, 61, of Richmond

March 13

• Elias Delfin Lopez, machine operator, 42, Clarissa Castellano Outierrez, unemployed, 29, of Richmond

March 14

 •Rebecca Rose Ralston, customer service manager, 25, of Richmond to Zander Jakob Hembree, receiver, 23, of Richmond

• Ronald Glen White, landscape labor, 31, of Richmond to Christy Ann Harrison, server, case manager, 34, of Richmond

• Jessica Brooke Henson, unemployed, 33 of Berea to James Thomas Creech, warehouse Hitachi Berea, 35, of Berea

 March 15

• Amy Marie Robertson, administrative Specialist, 28 of Paint Lick to William Shawn Moore, investigator, 45, of Berea

Recommended for you