Madison County Marriage Licenses: May 13 - 19, 2021

May 13
• Vanessa Faye Peyton, 19 of Richmond to Daryl Tyler Hickle, 22, of Berea
• David Ben Gilbert, 50, of Richmond to Lisa Gayle Meeks, 54 of Richmond
• Jenny Danielle Gilliam, 47 of Richmond to Bryan Lee Moody, 43, of Richmond
May 17
• Ernie Dale Northern, 66 of Richmond to Peggy Carol McIntosh, 59, or Richmond
• Sarah Kathleen Dare, 24 of Lexington to David Brandon Barger, 27 of Richmond
•Chelsi Danielle Tankersley, 29, of Richmond to Casey Bransford Ferguson, Jr., 32 of Richmond
• Janie Lynn Bowman, 20, of Berea to Blaine Paul Foote, 20, of Berea
• Joshua Dwayne Lamb, 29, of Richmond to Olivia Faye Hobbs, 31, of Richmond
• Savannah Lynn Johnson, 23, of Richmond to Miles Edward Manuel, 24, of Richmond
May 18
• Brooke Ashley Standafer, 25 of Richmond to Codee Blake Tackett, 28, of Richmond
• Elizabeth Leighann Rogers, 24, of Palatka, FL to Gysai Nkosi Strachan, 22, of Waco
• Kathryn Saylor Price, 24, of Berea to Michael Ryan Jones, 40, of Berea
• Aysha Aziza Masoud, 27, of Richmond to Matthew Jon Merker, 31, of Richmond
• Darian Marie Bianco, 22, of Richmond to Evan Hunter Charles, 23, of Richmond
• Silva Patricia Romero Galdamez, 32, of Richmond to David Adonias Lopez Calderon, 32, of Richmond
May 19
• Jason Terry Woolums, 40, of Berea to Annette Michelle DeBord, 33, of Berea
