Madison County Marriage Licenses: May 18 - 24, 2023

May 18

• Christa Lynn Murphy, homemaker, 22, of Bowling Green to Joseph Spenser Wahlstrom, delivery driver, 22, of Bowling Green

• James Nicholas Anderson, plumber apprentice, 19, of Berea to Jasmine Mickenzie King, student, 21, of Berea

• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, unemployed, 44, of Richmond to Christopher Lee Crutcher, unemployed, 44, of Richmond

 

May 19

• Breanna Paige Smith, factory worker, 21, of Berea to Brandon Thomas Callahan, factory worker, 21, of Berea

• Alice Marie Salyers, Bluegrass District ombudsman, 24, of Richmond to Matthew Blake Rearick, financial service rep, 32, of Richmond

• Carlie Dawn Hall, counselor, 29, of Richmond to Earl Thomas Hollon, laboratory tech, 29, of Richmond

 

May 22

• Nikki Renee Kaylor, accountant, 24, of Waco to Jacob Ray Goosey, collision repair, 23, of Waco

• Kleine Rebecca Powell, graphic designer, 23, of Frisco Texas to Lucas Russell Powell, digital markerter, 24, of Plano, Texas

• Tiffany Nicole Marcum, unemployed, 27, of Richmond to Jordan Lee Hizer, cook, 31, of Richmond

• Douglas Mitchell Jessee, student, 22, of Shelbyville to McKendra Grace Barfield, student, 20, of Ashland 

• Tina Marie Bloomfield, unemployed, 38, of Richmond to Eric Fredrick Marshall, line the, 48, Richmond

• Brady Phillip Dalrymple, minister, 20, of London to Faith Nicole Pearson, student, 21, of Ravenna

• Craig Scott Danner, Bluegrass Army Depot, 49, of Berea to Christy Dawn Hall, Med Save Pharmacies, 46, of Richmond

