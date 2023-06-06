Madison County Marriage Licenses: May 18 - 24, 2023

May 18
• Christa Lynn Murphy, homemaker, 22, of Bowling Green to Joseph Spenser Wahlstrom, delivery driver, 22, of Bowling Green
• James Nicholas Anderson, plumber apprentice, 19, of Berea to Jasmine Mickenzie King, student, 21, of Berea
• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, unemployed, 44, of Richmond to Christopher Lee Crutcher, unemployed, 44, of Richmond
May 19
• Breanna Paige Smith, factory worker, 21, of Berea to Brandon Thomas Callahan, factory worker, 21, of Berea
• Alice Marie Salyers, Bluegrass District ombudsman, 24, of Richmond to Matthew Blake Rearick, financial service rep, 32, of Richmond
• Carlie Dawn Hall, counselor, 29, of Richmond to Earl Thomas Hollon, laboratory tech, 29, of Richmond
May 22
• Nikki Renee Kaylor, accountant, 24, of Waco to Jacob Ray Goosey, collision repair, 23, of Waco
• Kleine Rebecca Powell, graphic designer, 23, of Frisco Texas to Lucas Russell Powell, digital markerter, 24, of Plano, Texas
• Tiffany Nicole Marcum, unemployed, 27, of Richmond to Jordan Lee Hizer, cook, 31, of Richmond
• Douglas Mitchell Jessee, student, 22, of Shelbyville to McKendra Grace Barfield, student, 20, of Ashland
• Tina Marie Bloomfield, unemployed, 38, of Richmond to Eric Fredrick Marshall, line the, 48, Richmond
• Brady Phillip Dalrymple, minister, 20, of London to Faith Nicole Pearson, student, 21, of Ravenna
• Craig Scott Danner, Bluegrass Army Depot, 49, of Berea to Christy Dawn Hall, Med Save Pharmacies, 46, of Richmond
