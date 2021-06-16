Madison County Marriage Licenses May 26 - June 1, 2021

May 26
• Autumn Leann Risk (22) of Richmond to James Andrew Colyer (26), of Richmond
Jenna Linnae Messenger (28) of Richmond to Anthony Dominick Pyland (27) of Richmond
• Sarah Kristen Goettel (32) of Richmond to Matthew David Stinson (35) of Richmond
May 27
• Adam Wade Price (18) of Richmond to Victoria Eliza Nicole Jones (19) of Richmond
May 28
• Andrew Scott Cremeens (27) of Richmond to Rachel Augusta Wehrly (27) of Richmond
• Manal Asad (35) of Richmond to Jonathan Daniel Medlock (33) of Richmond
• Diana Diaz Herrera (42) of Richmond to Jose Mauricio Serrano Jimenez (44) of Richmond
• Abigail Hope Lambert (26) of Richmond to Tyler Wayne Brewer (27) of Richmond
• William Thomas Ratliff (28) of Lexington to Brannah Chandra Hamilton (29) of Lexington
• Jasmine Brooke Roberts (19) of Richmond to Darren Keith Terrill, Jr. (28) of Richmond
• Ben Deaton (47) of Winchester to Cynthiana Lynn Stone (39) of Richmond
June 1
• Jennifer Megan Bellaw (31) of Richmond to Zachary Thompson Hall (25) of Richmond
• Jeremy Tristen Brock (34) of Richmond to McKenzi Lynne Myers (23) of Richmond
• Patricia Lynn Abney (34) of Richmond to Christopher Frank Howell (29) of Richmond
• Hannah Elizabeth Begley (34) of Richmond to Joshua Andrew Bogie (35) of Richmond
• Jessica Paige Brandenburg (20) of Waco to Austin Allen Doan (22) of Richmond
• Jacob Riley Green (22) of Winchester to Rebecca Denise Wiblin(22) of Richmond
• Alexandrea Courtney Rawlins (21) of Sand Gap to Kwyntyn Gregory Marshall (20) of Richmond
• Daniel Thomas Redmond (30) of Richmond to Shelby Nicole White (27) of Richmond
• Andrea Renee Jones (43) of Richmond to Timothy Lee Plowman (56) of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.