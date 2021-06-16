Madison County Marriage Licenses May 26 - June 1, 2021

May 26

 

• Autumn Leann Risk (22) of Richmond to James Andrew Colyer (26), of Richmond

Jenna Linnae Messenger (28) of Richmond to Anthony Dominick Pyland (27) of Richmond

• Sarah Kristen Goettel (32)  of Richmond to Matthew David Stinson (35) of Richmond

 

May 27

 

• Adam Wade Price (18) of Richmond to Victoria Eliza Nicole Jones (19) of Richmond

May 28

 

• Andrew Scott Cremeens (27) of Richmond to Rachel Augusta Wehrly (27) of Richmond

• Manal Asad (35) of Richmond to Jonathan Daniel Medlock (33) of Richmond

• Diana Diaz Herrera (42) of Richmond to Jose Mauricio Serrano Jimenez (44) of Richmond

• Abigail Hope Lambert (26) of Richmond to Tyler Wayne Brewer (27) of Richmond

• William Thomas Ratliff (28) of Lexington to Brannah Chandra Hamilton (29) of Lexington 

• Jasmine Brooke Roberts (19) of Richmond to Darren Keith Terrill, Jr. (28) of Richmond

• Ben Deaton (47) of Winchester to Cynthiana Lynn Stone (39) of Richmond

 

June 1

 

• Jennifer Megan Bellaw (31) of Richmond to Zachary Thompson Hall (25) of Richmond

• Jeremy Tristen Brock (34) of Richmond to McKenzi Lynne Myers (23) of Richmond

• Patricia Lynn Abney (34) of Richmond to Christopher Frank Howell (29) of Richmond

• Hannah Elizabeth Begley (34) of Richmond to Joshua Andrew Bogie (35) of Richmond

• Jessica Paige Brandenburg (20) of Waco to Austin Allen Doan (22) of Richmond

• Jacob Riley Green (22) of Winchester to Rebecca Denise Wiblin(22) of Richmond

• Alexandrea Courtney Rawlins (21) of Sand Gap to Kwyntyn Gregory Marshall (20) of Richmond

• Daniel Thomas Redmond (30) of Richmond to Shelby Nicole White (27) of Richmond

• Andrea Renee Jones (43) of Richmond to Timothy Lee Plowman (56) of Richmond

