May 5
• Loryn Paige Wegford, pharmacy technician, 25, of Richmond to Stewart Lynn Napier, paramedic, 25, of Richmond
• Kevin Brion Vaughn, HR Director, 32, of Richmond to Spenser Rob Zimmer, procedural scheduler, 31, of Richmond
• Kyler Marshall Kendall, HVAC, 25, of Melbourne to Lindsay Nicole Leick, foster/adoption coordinator, 24, of Melbourne
• Tori Lee Valentine, licebsed practical nurse, 26, of Richmond to Jordan Deshane Hardy, community support associate, 30, of Richmond
• Lindsay Carol Brubaker, insurance, 26, of Richmond to Joshua Craig Boone, insurance agent, 24, of Richmond
May 6
• Amber Nicole Heiner, nurse, 32, of Richmond to Ted Richard Qualls, physician, 43, of Richmond
May 9
• Brianna Soto Rincon, office assistant, 20, of Richmond to Allan Jefferson Soto Gomez, sheet metal worker, 21, of Richmond
• Brady Allen Carroll, Messer Construction, 34, to Kati Sheree Polley, unemployed, 32, of Richmond
• Alicia Marie Wilson, office manager, 35, of Richmond to Adrian Lee Garrett, III, heavy equipment operator, 27, of Richmond
• Emily Elizabeth Barron, package handler, 30, of Richmond to Dalton Wayne Hill, line cook, 30 of Richmond
• Kimiko Chung Alexander, management analyst, 50 of Richmond to Douglas Benton Schatz, accountant, 50 of Richmond
• Hannah Jane Allison, unemployed, 26, of Richmond to Ryder Devin Parker, community moderator, 28, of Richmond
• Meredith Lindsey Tanner, server, 23, of Richmond to Gary Cameron Catron, server, 24, of Richmond
• Anthony Pasul Baldwin, auto sales, 25, of Richmond to Audra Kei Tomme, marketing, 23, of Richmond
May 11
• David Allen Warfield, factory worker, 69, of Midway to Sherry Lynn Stevens Horn, medical, 42, of Richmond
• Deanna Lane Dennis, ARPN, 43, of Richmond to Travis Humber Wright, welder, 38, of Richmond
