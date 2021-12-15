Madison County Marriage Licenses: November 24 - December 1, 2021

Nov. 29
• David Gunnar Hagan, student, 20, of Berea to Rebecca Lee Darling, student, 20, of Berea
•. Jacob James Fisher, project manager, 43, of Richmond to Sherry Lyon Lovely, teacher, 40, of Richmond
• Angel Lynn Price, student, 34, of Berea to Amber Nichole Andrews, resin tech, 41, of Berea
• Austin Andrew Webb, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to Brandon Shawn King, private babysitter, 22, of Richmond
• Anabel Mendoza, healthcare assistant, 35, of Richmond to Miguel Angel Navarro, chef, 36, of Richmond
• Sydney Alainn Molloy, veterinarian technician, 21 of Waco to Cody Nathaniel Lynch, system administrator, 22, of Waco
• Coty Ray Parker, plant operator, 30, of Richmond to Kaylin Sierra Dennis, unemployed, 25, of Lancaster
• Krissy Lynn Simpkins, Hands FSW, 44, of Richmond to Timothy James Jewell, warehouse, 44, of Richmond
• Laura Nicole Lamanita, Amazon, 28, of Richmond to Garrett Todd Wilds, HVAC Technician, 30, of Richmond
• Bethany Autumn Grace Mullins, unemployed, 25, of Berea to Jonathan Dale Himes, janitor, 24, of Berea
Nov. 30
• Jarred Michael Abney, machinist, 26, of Berea to Morgan Faith Reynolds, teacher, 25, of Waco
Dec. 1
• Sierra Brooke Lurty, ASM Dunham’s, 21 of Berea to Bradyn Andrew Deleware, Walgreen’s, 20, of Irvine
• Christina Iris Ciolek, occupational therapist, 29, of Richmond to Mary Catherine Bennewise, recruitment consultant, 31, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.