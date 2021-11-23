Madison County Marriage Licenses: November 4 - 9, 2021

Nov. 4
• Louis Ray Cook, Supervisor, 24, of Richmond to Malia Briana Gardner, registered behavioral tech, 23, of Richmond
• Chelsea Nicole Sutton, florist, 27, of Irvine to Austin James Wagers, Clerk, 26, of Irvine
• Jacob Taylor Dunaway, HVAC, 23, of Irvine to Haley Storm Dooley, dentistry, 19, of Irvine
• Jon Tracy Ballard, student, 27, of Richmond to Sara James Cornelison, nurse, 30, of Richmond
• Daniel Raye Sawyer, welder, 34, of Richmond to Kourtney Nicole Parker, teacher/childcare worker, 25, of Richmond
• Shannon Ray Burton, industrial maintenance, 42, of Richmond to Emily Brooke Boggs, server, 33, of Richmond
• Daniel James Smith, disabled, 43, of Berea to Jessica Renae Thomas, Hitachi, 41, of Berea
Nov. 5
• Ashlyn Dawn Kindred, Amazon returns, 28 of Berea to Justin Forrest Blacketer, Amazon returns, 26, of Berea
• Stephanie Lilith Rowlette, Yolk administrator, 35, of Berea to Gavin Lee Sullivan, 31, of Berea
Nov. 9
• Kaleigh Nicole Dawson, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Chase Alexander Ardery, server, 24, of Lexington
• Teresa Nicole Steuart, bank operations, 30, of Richmond to Jordan Alexander Meza, electrician, 30, of Richmond
• Karla Sophia Robinson, software development, 28, of Berea to Alejandro Martinez Larrea, sales manager, 30, of Berea
• Teresa Lynn Crum, production planner, 39, of Richmond to Glenn Allen Trivette, disability, 41, of Richmond
• Velma Sue Mason, housewife, 69, of Mt. Vernon to William Robert Miller, retired, 64,of Mt. Vernon
• Amanda Paige Hopkins, administration/payroll, 34, of Berea to Kelsey Layne Cummins, production team leader, 27, of Berea
• Krista Lauren Garrett, customer sales rep, 24, of Richmond to John Brian Carpenter, restaurateur, 63, of Knoxville, Tennessee
• Ritesh Jaqdishbhai Patel, pharmacy, 30, of Richmond to Palak Kiritbhai Naik, software engineer, 28 of Exton, Pennsylvania
• Joshua Matthew Hope, TMMK, 27, of Richmond to Kimberly Brooke Vires, office manager, 31, of Richmond
