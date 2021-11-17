Madison County Marriage Licenses: October 28 - November 3, 2021

Oct. 28

• Brandy Lynn Sandlin, homemaker, 30, of Richmond to Brett Lee Kelly, sales specialist, 31, of Richmond

• Paul Edward Barnett, Madison County Deputy Jailer, 56, of Berea to Ethel Marie McKinney, retired, 68, of Berea

Nov. 1

• Angelica Storm Adkins, SNRA, 22, of Richmond to William Brandon Sloan, plumber, 22 of Richmond

• Keith Wayne Shelton, optition’s apprentice, 36, of Richmond to Ashley Rose Collins, unemployed, 34, of Richmond

• Taylor Raylynn Luckhaupt, speech and language pathologist, 31 of Richmond to Christopher Steven Mesinna, Toyota team member, 37, of Richmond

• Olivia Joy Hurt, receptionist, 21, of Richmond to Matthew Kyle House, assembly, 25, of Richmond

Nov. 2

• Jessica Nicole Smith, unemployed to Nathaniel Luke Jarvis, terminal manager, 34, of Richmond

• Erica Elaine Morgan, forestry tech., 28 of Berea to Matthew William Barnett, police, 27 of Berea

• Kimberly Fay Downing, cashier, 55 of Richmond to Frank Anthony Schaffer, cook, 54, of Richmond

• Isamu Rhyan Haynes – Sunayama, Stanteck, 28, of Richmond to Kelsey Breana McNeal, Ulta Beauty, 19, of Berea

• Kimberly Ann Marshall, overnight stocker, 29 of Berea to Charles Ray Hisel, overnight stocker, 28 of Berea

• Kayla Nicole Farmer, Manchester Music Hall, 28 of Richmond to James Albert Shackelford, Culvers employee, 26, of Richmond

