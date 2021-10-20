Oct. 7
• Brittany Nicole Sandlin, nurse,32, of Berea to Thomas Lee Dees, self-employed, 35, of Berea
• Mikenzi Noelle Carter, academic support technologist, 25 of Berea to Zachariah Elijah Smith, customer service representative, 27, of Berea
• Juana Maria Pina, pretrial officer, 34 of Richmond to Jonathan Clayton Reynolds, teen services librarian, 23, of Richmond
• Anna Mare Marshall, custodial, 23 of Richmond to Joshua Harold Coyle, office manager, 23, of Richmond
• Matthew Brandon King, artist, 35, of Berea to Brooke Lynn Kofoid, server, 21 of Berea
Oct. 8
• Kristopher Kori Woodward, McDonalds, 25, of Berea to Brittany Leeann Carpenter, McDonalds, 23 or Berea
• Joshua Devlin Mullins, mold operator, 37, of Berea to Tara Gail Mattox, operator, 38, of Berea
• Janice Hutto Bush, teacher’s aide, 67, of Richmond to James Richard Bush, retired, 71, of Richmond
• Norman Lee Craig, II, systems administrator, 42, of Richmond to Kathryn Lorraine Rhodes, 47, of Richmond
• Megan Brooke Alexander, mental health tech student, 23 of Richmond to Gary Everett Wooton, truck driver, 24, of Berea
• Kelly Noel Stewart, teacher, 30 of Richmond to Zachary Allen Hall, butcher, 28, of Morehead
• Tristan Bre Hawk, paraeducator, 26, of Richmond to Addison Kyle Manley, HVAC technician, 37, of Richmond
• Whitney Carol Martin, realtor, 37, of Richmond to Timatthew Chris Jones, sales, 37, of Richmond
• Jeremy Dillon Lakes, Lexington Police Department, 30, of Waco to Kaitlin Morgan Nipper, bank teller, 29, of Waco
• Clarence William Griffin, truck driver, 30, of Richmond to Bethany Christina Geers, sales associate, 28 of Richmond
Oct. 11
• James Stephen Hogsed operations manager rail and road, 34 of Lexington to Erin Elizabeth Steinbeck, groomer Noble Spirit Stables, 26, of Lexington
• Jessica Lynea Price, professor, 28, of Richmond to Benjamin Matthew Hess, marketing associate, 35, of Richmond
• Halie Kalista Starwalt, marketing specialist, 28, of Anchorage Alaska to Kyle David Weir, corrosion technician, 28 of Anchorage, Alaska
Brian Kelly Brightbill, designer, 31, of Columbus, Ohio to Madeline Rose-Maltone Miller, artist, 28, of Columbus, Ohio
• Robert Strother Rhodus, compound Worker, 25, of Paint Lick to Leigh Ann Nicole Mullins, Wendy’s, 29, of Waco
• Rachel Elizabeth Nobel, education, 34, of Richmond to Anthony Joseph Guidugi, law enforcement, 38, of Richmond
• Joseph Dylan Howard, manager, 22, of Berea to Samantha Lynn Brooks, dispatcher, 20, of Berea
• Richard David Winn, cast member, 26 of Winter Garden, Florida to Kayla Elizabeth Ferguson, music teacher, 27, of Winter Garden, Florida
Oct. 13
• Lauren Ashley Smith, veterinarian, 38, of Alvord, Texas to Derek Cecil Benton, locksmith, 39, of Alvord, Texas
• Felisha Castorena, childcare teacher, 32, of Richmond to Joseph Timothy Duran, experience specialist, 34, of Richmond
• Dana Marie Reed, secretary, 50, of Berea to Lester Ray Lawson, driver, 56, of Berea
• Heather Lynn Portwood, Golden Corral, 44, of Richmond to Elihue Allen Bailey, foreman Lagco Excavation, 49, of Berea
• Chelsea Rae Burns-Sumner, EHS manager, 24, of Berea to Tyler Lloyd Parsons, factory, 27 of Mt. Vernon
• Armanda Fae McFadden, manager, 29, of Richmond to Devon Michael Young, lab-tech, 33, of Berea
• Emily Paige Smith, paraeducator, 27, of Richmond to Jesse Lee Alexander, truck driver, 33, of Berea
• Savannah Brooke Nash, orthodontic assistant, 20, of Richmond to Connor Leslie Rogers, warehouse worker, 20, of Richmond
• Johanna Elizabeth Hall-Rappolee, director of annual giving, 31, of Berea to Armando Buenrostro, systems administrator, 30 of Berea
• Patrick Wayne Kirby, assembly, 30, of Lancaster to Tara Nichole Sargent, assembler, 27,of Lancaster
