Madison County Marriage Licenses: September 2 - 8, 2021

Sept. 2
• Hayley Margaret Sensabaugh, diet tech student, 21, of Berea to Hunter Dale Merrick, nurse, 24, of Georgetown
• Jennifer Nellie Hayes, Kentucky medication aide, 37, of Berea to Joshua Shane Thomas, factory worker, 39, of Berea
Sept. 7
• Christina D. Rawlins, unemployed, 46, of Berea to William David Bailey, maintenance tech, 63, of Waco
• Amanda Jean Sanders, RN, 42, of Berea to Michael Lashawn Sikes, 43, Federal, of Berea
• Elizabeth Irene Thomas, RN, 24, of Richmond to Christopher Colton Hunter Nolan, general contractor, 25, of Richmond
• Pamela Kay Ford, CAN, 51, of Berea to David Lynn Grubb, control room operator, 53, of Berea
• Kory Patrick Figueroa, disabled veteran, 31, of Berea to Malinda Sue Jane Adkins, CPT, 32, of Berea
Sept. 8
• Juan Francisco Perez, not-given, 45, of Berea to Lidia Marina Perdomo, not-given, 47, of Berea
• Hannah Renee Little, physical therapist, 23, of Prestonsburg to Matthew Edward Wade, project engineer, 22, of Richmond
• Kathy Hall Stathers, IT consultant, 59, of Richmond to Kenneth Arthur Batch, engineer, 59, of Richmond
• Zachary Steven Mounts, government administration, 28, of Richmond to Natasha Marie Wendt, server, 26, of Berea
• Stacie Nichole Sennett, RN, 24, of Berea to Lucas Delbert Reynolds, HVAC foreman, 25, of Berea
• Melissa Sue Young, nurse, 52, of Berea to Larry Scott Greenwood, Retired U.S. Army, 52, of Eastlake, Michigan
