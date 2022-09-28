Madison County Marriage Licenses
Tatiana Liubimova

Sept. 8

• Christopher Matthew Douglas Mullikin, factory, 22, of Berea to Kelliann Marie Lamb, hotel front desk 20, of Berea

• Scott Henry Varney, Walmart, 25, of London to Lydia Eleanor Escobar, unemployed, 21, of Berea

• Chrystal Sue Clark, loan assistant, 38, of Mt. Vernon to Kevin Matthew Navarre, surety specialist, 40, of Mt. Vernon

• Kerri Ann Frances, unemployed, 26, of Berea to Joshua Keith Daniel Anglin, salesman, 26, of Berea

• Kyla Suzanne Clements, director of membership, 35, of Berea to Alan Sherman Pike, general contractor, 55, of Berea

Sept. 12

• Miguel Antonio Molinari, retail employee, 33, of Richmond to Jessica Amber Brandenburg, customer service, 28, of Richmond

• Richard Louis Wheeler, self-employed, 43, of Richmond to Loni Faith Long, business development, 38, of Richmond

• Crystal June Lunsford, housekeeping Berea Hospital, 24, of Berea to Christopher Randall Jackson, fork lift operator, 28, of Berea

• Austin Rae Bird, teacher, 29, of Richmond to Bryan Jacob Kidd, wedding planner, 32, of Richmond

• Dennis John Austin, retired, 81 of Richmond to Kimberly Lynn Allen, clerical, 61, of Richmond

Sept.14

Megan Paige Foley, registered nurse, 22, of Berea to Austin Bennett Baker, monitoring technician, 21, of Berea

• Jamie Latasha Anngail Slone, customer Service, 28, of Richmond to Hank Douglas Collins, unemployed, 37, of Richmond

