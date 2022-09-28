Sept. 8
• Christopher Matthew Douglas Mullikin, factory, 22, of Berea to Kelliann Marie Lamb, hotel front desk 20, of Berea
• Scott Henry Varney, Walmart, 25, of London to Lydia Eleanor Escobar, unemployed, 21, of Berea
• Chrystal Sue Clark, loan assistant, 38, of Mt. Vernon to Kevin Matthew Navarre, surety specialist, 40, of Mt. Vernon
• Kerri Ann Frances, unemployed, 26, of Berea to Joshua Keith Daniel Anglin, salesman, 26, of Berea
• Kyla Suzanne Clements, director of membership, 35, of Berea to Alan Sherman Pike, general contractor, 55, of Berea
Sept. 12
• Miguel Antonio Molinari, retail employee, 33, of Richmond to Jessica Amber Brandenburg, customer service, 28, of Richmond
• Richard Louis Wheeler, self-employed, 43, of Richmond to Loni Faith Long, business development, 38, of Richmond
• Crystal June Lunsford, housekeeping Berea Hospital, 24, of Berea to Christopher Randall Jackson, fork lift operator, 28, of Berea
• Austin Rae Bird, teacher, 29, of Richmond to Bryan Jacob Kidd, wedding planner, 32, of Richmond
• Dennis John Austin, retired, 81 of Richmond to Kimberly Lynn Allen, clerical, 61, of Richmond
Sept.14
• Megan Paige Foley, registered nurse, 22, of Berea to Austin Bennett Baker, monitoring technician, 21, of Berea
• Jamie Latasha Anngail Slone, customer Service, 28, of Richmond to Hank Douglas Collins, unemployed, 37, of Richmond
