Madison County Marriage License's: September 9 - 15, 2021

Sept. 10

• Kelly Lynn Whitt, unemployed, 43, of Berea to William Leonard Spicer, union carpenter, 44, of Stanton

 Sept. 13

• Ashley Paige Potter, business manager, 24, of Berea to Logan Jeffery Sparks, business owner, 24, of Berea

 Sept. 14

• Breilyn Shae Selover, management analyst, 25, of Waco to Jonathan Tyler Scott, welder, 29, of Berea

 Sept. 15

• Freeland Michael Browning, toolmaker, 64 of Richmond to Jessie Annette Wagoner, quality engineer, of Richmond

