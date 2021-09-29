Madison County Marriage License's: September 9 - 15, 2021

Sept. 10
• Kelly Lynn Whitt, unemployed, 43, of Berea to William Leonard Spicer, union carpenter, 44, of Stanton
Sept. 13
• Ashley Paige Potter, business manager, 24, of Berea to Logan Jeffery Sparks, business owner, 24, of Berea
Sept. 14
• Breilyn Shae Selover, management analyst, 25, of Waco to Jonathan Tyler Scott, welder, 29, of Berea
Sept. 15
• Freeland Michael Browning, toolmaker, 64 of Richmond to Jessie Annette Wagoner, quality engineer, of Richmond
