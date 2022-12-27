Dec. 8
• Jayrah Malachi Devore, software developer, 23, of Richmond to Elizabeth Hope Stringer, unemployed, 19, of Louisville
• Sabrina Nicole Renfro, nursing home coordinator, 31, of Richmond to Donald Corey Pierce, fabricator, 31, of Richmond
• Christina Louise Kemmerter, SSI, 36, of Winchester to Paris Lep Green, unemployed, 36, of Winchester
• Laurel Amanda Allen, speech therapist, 38, of Richmond to Jason Brian Rutherford, installer, 49, of Richmond
• Amber Renee Havens, self-employed, 25, of Richmond to Logan James-Dean Hawley, self-employed, 23, of Richmond
Dec. 12
• Bailey Elizabeth Braun, SR staff accountant, 32, of Prattville, Alabama to Andrew Jordan Zinke, IT specialist, 29, of Prattville, Alabama
• Richard Byron Snowden, plumber, 36, of Richmond to Kelsie Fay Shumaker, 31, shift lead, 31, of Richmond
• Pamela Gale Short, teacher, 67, of Richmond to Joseph Dean Abney, retired, 67, of Richmond
• Chandler Reiss Baker, customer service rep, 26, of Richmond to Natasha Renee Sexton, 27, CSR manager, of Richmond
Dec. 14
• Marcell Colby Rich, clinic manager, 36, of Lexington to Jessica Lynn Neal, warehouser, 41, of Lexington
• Tiffany Sook Sian Lim, nurse, 31, of Lexington to Christopher Michael Ramey, general manager, 33, of Lexington
