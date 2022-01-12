Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week ending January 29, 2021

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Dec. 22

 • Derek Von Patterson, military, 33, of Richmond to Hanna Elain Schmaz, nurse, 27, of Richmond

• Teresa Amylynn Fish, homemaker, 27, of Waco to Austin Matthew Kaylor, disabled, 26, of Richmond

• Sonia Rena Roberts, Walmart, 39, of Richmond to William Antoine Garrett, CAN, 37, of Richmond

• Brynne Nicole Nelson, Chick-Fil-A, 22, of Richmond to Jacob Spences Wall, Chick-Fil-A, 20 of Richmond

 Dec. 27

 • Brittany Hope Thomas, Wendy’s Bluegrass Plating, 25, of Berea to Taylor Mountz, Bluegrass Plating, 30, of Berea

• Jennifer Ann Waugh, social worker, 40, of Richmond to Robert Hames Kendall, stay at home dad, 33, of Richmond

• Eddie Ray Tirey, factory, 5, of Beattyville to Leeroy Brandenburg, retired, 71, of Beattyville

• Mary Nicole Smith, caregiver, 26, of Richmond to William David Collett, mechanic, 29, of Richmond

• Andrea Nicole Kysan, administrative assistant, 45, of Williamsburg to Jennifer D. Corder, salesperson, 49, of Parker Lake

 Dec. 28

• Matthew Ross Edmiston, equipment operator, 25, of Richmond to Casey Marie Osborne, nursing care tech., 23, of Richmond

