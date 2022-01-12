Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week ending January 29, 2021

Dec. 22
• Derek Von Patterson, military, 33, of Richmond to Hanna Elain Schmaz, nurse, 27, of Richmond
• Teresa Amylynn Fish, homemaker, 27, of Waco to Austin Matthew Kaylor, disabled, 26, of Richmond
• Sonia Rena Roberts, Walmart, 39, of Richmond to William Antoine Garrett, CAN, 37, of Richmond
• Brynne Nicole Nelson, Chick-Fil-A, 22, of Richmond to Jacob Spences Wall, Chick-Fil-A, 20 of Richmond
Dec. 27
• Brittany Hope Thomas, Wendy’s Bluegrass Plating, 25, of Berea to Taylor Mountz, Bluegrass Plating, 30, of Berea
• Jennifer Ann Waugh, social worker, 40, of Richmond to Robert Hames Kendall, stay at home dad, 33, of Richmond
• Eddie Ray Tirey, factory, 5, of Beattyville to Leeroy Brandenburg, retired, 71, of Beattyville
• Mary Nicole Smith, caregiver, 26, of Richmond to William David Collett, mechanic, 29, of Richmond
• Andrea Nicole Kysan, administrative assistant, 45, of Williamsburg to Jennifer D. Corder, salesperson, 49, of Parker Lake
Dec. 28
• Matthew Ross Edmiston, equipment operator, 25, of Richmond to Casey Marie Osborne, nursing care tech., 23, of Richmond
