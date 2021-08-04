Madison County Marriage License's Week Ending July 21, 2021

July 14

• Rachel Marie Hollaway, student, 36 of Berea to Scott Alen Clos, labor, 45 of Berea

• Nathan Paul Mitchell, manager, 24 of Richmond to Daniel Scott Moore, marketing, 22, of Richmond

July 16

• Haley Michel Ingleston, general manager, 23, Richmond to Robert lee Ballanger, III, driver, 23, Richmond

July 19

• Amie Karen Steeves, office manager, 48 of Richmond to Joshua Elias Fox, operator, 46, Richmond

• Makayla June Hutchinson, unemployed, 26, of Berea to Daniel Roy Caywood, truck driver, 27, of Berea

• Corey William Neal, teacher, 25, of Richmond to Katherine Alexis Anneken, accountant, 25, of Richmond

• Karen Rose, financial counselor, 55, of Richmond to Lesley Douglas Agee, disabled, 59, of Richmond

• Samantha Lynn Holden, unemployed, 25 of Richmond to William Lee Feltner, unemployed, 26, of Richmond

• Taylor Christine Congleton, teacher, 28 of Richmond to Mitchell Thomas Golden, teacher, 25, of Eminence

July 20

• William Brent Schiess, student, 22 of Richmond to Madison Faith Combs, student, 23, of Richmond 

• Kayla Renee Broughton, server, 26 of Berea to Craig Alan Taylor, unemployed, 33, of Berea

• Chelsea Nicole Haggard, medical office assistant, 31, Richmond to Jarrod Allen Alexander, Metronet, 34, Richmond

