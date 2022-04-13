Madison County Marriage Licenses week ending March 30, 2022

March 28

• Nadine Gibson, dietary aide, 40, of Berea to Justin Lee Reaves, package handler, 39, of Columbus, Ohio

March 30

• James Lee Haire, retired, 68, of Corbin to Deborah Jean Hollins, retired, 69, of Corbin

• Morgan McKenzie Roberts, 25, of Richmond to Elliot J.W. Sizemore, security guard, 27, of Richmond

• Ivy Marie Thompson, self-employed, 21, of Berea to Philip Malcom Poulter III, student, 23, of Berea

• Joseph Voyles Hoy, retired, 66, of Packwood, Virginia to Marlene to Meshelle Adams, retired, od Packwood, Virginia

