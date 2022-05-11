Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of April 21 - 27, 2022

April 22

 

• Brianna Keith Hurd, claims adjuster, 24, of Richmond to Jacob Aaron Willis, warehouse associate, 26 of Richmond

• Jeremy Michael Kelly, engineer, 35, of Richmond to Kelli Ann Simms, teacher, 38, of Richmond

 

April 25

• Brendan Kaleb Hays, National Guard, 20 to Keaira Brook Curry, optometric technician, 19 of Richmond

• Teresa Lynn Stewart, team member, 46, of Richmond to Steven Dale Holland, team member, 47, of Richmond

• Felicia Marie Sturgill, dispatcher, 35, of Berea to James Douglas Watson, cook, 27, of Winchester

 

April 27

• Kacie Joann Luttrell, A Book Co., LLC, 37, of Berea to William Chase Basham, carpenter, 36, of Berea

