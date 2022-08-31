Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of August 11 - 17, 2022

August 11
• Tiffany Paige McKinley, recruiter, 31, of Berea to Billy Dewayne Willis, factory, 30, of Berea
• Daniel Frank Richardson, maintenance tech, 61, of Berea to Patricia Rae Delk, not given, 54, of Berea
• James Alex Edington, portfolio manager, 26, of Richmond to Montana Lee Palmer, attorney, 25, of Richmond
• Morgan Leah Smallwood, student, 20, of Harlan to Kendan Joe Angel, student, 26, of Richmond
• Lori Kay Howard, physical therapist, 37 of Richmond to Brandon Allen Jones, title examiner, 28 of Richmond
Aug. 15
• Eugene Clarence Williams, factory, 34, of Richmond to Apryl Rashell Skaggs, resource and referral specialist, 26, of Berea
• Jacob Ryan Fowler, mason, 19, of Berea to Samantha Cheyenne Isaacs, unemployed, 20, of Berea
• Anna Elizabeth Combs, cosmetologist, 22, of Richmond to Titus Jeremy Haskins, electrician, 20, of Richmond
• Sydnee Shaughn Hunt, respiratory therapist, 26, of Richmond to Emmett Lee Blair, college student, 30, of Richmond
Aug. 16
• Alexis Leann Martin, fast food worker, 20, of Lucasville, Ohio to Daniel Westley Baker, unemployed, 22, of Lucasville, Ohio
Aug. 17
• James Elvin Darrell White, shift lead, 25, of Campton to Makayla Noel Otis, pharmacy technician, 24, of Richmond
• Toni Suzanne Howell, domestic violence victim advocate, 58, of Richmond to David Bruce Wormley, roof inspector, 62, of Richmond
• Kayla Dawn Kienkiewicz, server, 31, of Richmond to Jonathan Andrew Perrock, server, 35, of Richmond
• Ambrea Makaylah Beagle, delivery driver, 27, of Richmond to Ricky John Lear, lawn care, 31, of Berea
