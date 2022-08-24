Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of August 4 - 10, 2022

August 4
• Dillon Larry Baker, armed security officer, 23, of Berea to Kaitlin Noelle Prater, paramedic, 23, of Hazard
• Rosa Marie Flores, daycare, 47, of El Centro, California, to Francisco Marcos Garcia, labor, 46, of El Centro, California
• April Danielle Johnson, dispatch, 32, of Richmond to William Lewis Assel, unemployed, 40, of Richmond
• Savannah Paige Sageser, administrator, 24, of Richmond to Zayne Alexander Estep, assistant manager, 26, of Richmond
August 8
• Elizabeth Marie Harris, unemployed, 21 of Douglasville, Georgia to Mark Andrew Moran, not given, 22, of Douglasville, Georgia
• Anna Bertha Octavo Fuentes, unemployed, 29, of Berea to Gustavo Murillo Aqala, restaurant, 41, of Berea
• Sandra Ivette Correa Martinez, retired, 59, of Richmond to Julian Santos Ramirez, unemployed, 62, of Richmond
• Brittany Amber Wooten, RN, 32, of. Richmond to David Harley Palfi, government HR, 29, of Richmond
August 10
• Candy Jo Moberly, care giver, 46, of Berea to Terry Lee Slaughter, self-employed, 50, of Berea
• Jami Lee Bowman, bus driver, 44, of Berea to Robert Ray Banks, Jr., disabled, 52, of Berea
• Amber Marie Nelson, Circle K, 45, of Richmond to Lula Angel Carrier, merchandising, 28 of Richmond
• Jamie Michelle Greathouse, optician, 40, of Richmond to Franklin Michael Floyd, operator, 38, of Richmond
• Katelyn Elizabeth Whitaker, physical therapy tech, 20 of Richmond to Mark Triston Fitzpatrick, maintenance, 21, of Richmond
• Helen Kate Neeley, retired, 73, of Berea to Stephan David Uslan, not given, 84 of Berea
• Alma Jean Van Vorst, retired, 65, of Richmond to David Michael Hutchinson, auto mechanic, 53, of Richmond
• Rachel Leann Caudill, registered nurse, 41, of Richmond to Matthew Joseph Close, factory, 44, of Richmond
• Cara Marie Irwin, banker, 28 of Richmond to Dylan Michael Boone, teacher, 27 of Richmond
• Natalie Susann Garnett-Hanna, manager, 45, of Berea to Bradley Martin Eads, technician, 48 of Berea
