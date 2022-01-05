Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of December 20, 2021

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

Dec. 16

• Melissa Ann Issacs, nursing tech, 45 to Johnnie Albert Daniels, maintenance tech, 57, of Berea

• Madeline Taylor Kays, student, 23, of Richmond to Deven Gregory Turner, teacher, 28, of Richmond

 

Dec. 20

• Cody Lane Akridge, safety specialist, 24, of Richmond to Shelby Jean Helm, college student, 22, of Richmond

• Kristy Nichole Puckett, McDonalds, 38, of Berea to Michael Dylan Wagers, McDonalds, 24, of Berea

• Joseph Michael Simpson, Toyota, 23, of Richmond to Ellie Pierman Epperson, student, 21, of Richmond

• Sarah Arlene Wherly, court designated worker, 30, of Richmond to Seth Jordan Goodrich, marketing, 29, of Lexington

• Jacob Elisharay Blevins, registered nurse, 29, of Ashland to Veronica Kate Palmer, registered nurse, 27, of Lexington

• Jeffrey Colin Burton, retail, 39, of Richmond to Lanita Denise Turner, healthcare, 49, of Richmond

