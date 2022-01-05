Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of December 20, 2021

Dec. 16
• Melissa Ann Issacs, nursing tech, 45 to Johnnie Albert Daniels, maintenance tech, 57, of Berea
• Madeline Taylor Kays, student, 23, of Richmond to Deven Gregory Turner, teacher, 28, of Richmond
Dec. 20
• Cody Lane Akridge, safety specialist, 24, of Richmond to Shelby Jean Helm, college student, 22, of Richmond
• Kristy Nichole Puckett, McDonalds, 38, of Berea to Michael Dylan Wagers, McDonalds, 24, of Berea
• Joseph Michael Simpson, Toyota, 23, of Richmond to Ellie Pierman Epperson, student, 21, of Richmond
• Sarah Arlene Wherly, court designated worker, 30, of Richmond to Seth Jordan Goodrich, marketing, 29, of Lexington
• Jacob Elisharay Blevins, registered nurse, 29, of Ashland to Veronica Kate Palmer, registered nurse, 27, of Lexington
• Jeffrey Colin Burton, retail, 39, of Richmond to Lanita Denise Turner, healthcare, 49, of Richmond
