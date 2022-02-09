Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of July 26, 2022

Jan. 20
• Kenneth Wayne Hale, truck driver, 65 of Berea to Terry Lynn Thacker, truck driver, 60 of Berea
Jan. 26
• Joelle Marie Camillo, healthcare worker, 30 of Richmond to Chas Alexander Camilla, healthcare worker, 34, of Richmond
• Abigail Victory Gonzalez, member services representative, 21 of Richmond to Logan Scott Wood, monitoring technician, 21 of Richmond
• Whitney Jean Webb, teacher, 35 of Berea to Trinity Leonard Foley, Federal corrections officer, 35 of Berea
• Brandy Michelle Artley, homemaker, 40 of Richmond to Tommy Lee Ambrose, factory, 40 of Richmond
•Allyna Ruth Couri, college student, 18 of Berea to Daniel Joseph Weaver, sales representative, 20 of Richmond
• Joshua Nathaniel Howsam, systems integrator, 33 of Berea to Tiffany Rae Preston, environmental specialist, 35 of Richmond
• Martha Saylor, retired,64 of Richmond to David Paul Short, retired, 63 of Richmond
