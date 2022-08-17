Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of July 28 - August 3, 2022

July 28

• Sydney Lashae Hall, server, 22, of Louisville to Andrew Dylan Waddle, server, 25, of Louisville

• Madeline Murphy Larison, NICU Nurse, 22, of Richmond to Tristan John Moorehead, arborist, 23, of Richmond

 

July 29

• Stephen Lucas Roberts, Delta Natural Gas, 20, Richmond to Michaela Mae Manning, teacher, 19, of Hazel Green

 

Aug. 2

• Joshua Willard Lee Hall, extruder operator, 28, of Richmond to Astra Starr Sasha Nicole Sears, food service, 36, of Richmond

• Tamaray Marie Kurtzweg, teacher, 28, of Richmond to Patrick Alexander Goodlett, security,31, of Richmond

• Mariah Paige Mullins, registered nurse, 27 of Richmond to Austin Allen Miniard, police officer, 28, of Richmond

• Heather Faye Caudill, customer service, 31, of Richmond to Lester Coal Wellman, cook, 29, of Richmond

