Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of July 28 - August 3, 2022

July 28
• Sydney Lashae Hall, server, 22, of Louisville to Andrew Dylan Waddle, server, 25, of Louisville
• Madeline Murphy Larison, NICU Nurse, 22, of Richmond to Tristan John Moorehead, arborist, 23, of Richmond
July 29
• Stephen Lucas Roberts, Delta Natural Gas, 20, Richmond to Michaela Mae Manning, teacher, 19, of Hazel Green
Aug. 2
• Joshua Willard Lee Hall, extruder operator, 28, of Richmond to Astra Starr Sasha Nicole Sears, food service, 36, of Richmond
• Tamaray Marie Kurtzweg, teacher, 28, of Richmond to Patrick Alexander Goodlett, security,31, of Richmond
• Mariah Paige Mullins, registered nurse, 27 of Richmond to Austin Allen Miniard, police officer, 28, of Richmond
• Heather Faye Caudill, customer service, 31, of Richmond to Lester Coal Wellman, cook, 29, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.