Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of June 1 - 7, 2023

June 1
• Melissa Lynn McKnight, phlebotomy, 53, of McKee to James Dale Vaughn, welder, 53, of McKee
• Alexandra Olivia Rademaker, quality tech, 25, of Richmond to James Thomas Bieger, quality tech, 33, of Richmond
• Donna Lee Blackburn, retired, 71, of Richmond to Eugene Clayton Nichols, retired, 83, of Richmond
• Josiah Thomas Bertrand, Battelle, 22, of Richmond to Caitlyn Adriana Trosper, in home care giver, 21, of Richmond
• Ella Grayce Vance, CAN/Student, 20 of Lancaster to Longan Keith Johnson loss prevention, 21, of Lancaster
June 5
• Misty Lee Nichols, teacher, 49, of Richmond to Bryan Edward Tucker, retired, 50, of Richmond
• Kelsey Diane King, RN, 27 of Richmond to Shaker Saleh Ezaizat, admissions, 36, of Lancaster
• Lindsey Brooke Castle, restaurant manager, 20 of Richmond to Benjamin George Thompson, mowing, 22 of Richmond
• Emma Mildred Steeves, Pre-K teacher, 22 of Richmond to Daniel Joseph Hubbs, IT administrator, 28, of Richmond
• Myla Peyton Pendergrass, closing agent, 28, of Richmond to Dalton Blake Leet, unemployed, 30, of Richmond
• Victoria Lynn Bradley, administration, 59, of Mt. Vernon to Danny Ray Johnson, self-employed, 57 of Sand Gap
• Kassie Jewell Angel, registered nurse assistant, 22, of Richmond to Kyle Jeffrey Brubaker, patient enhancement assistant, 23, of Richmond
• Maribeth Layne Bowman, teacher, 23, of Berea to William Dwayne Couch, Jr. forklift operator, 24, of Berea
June 6
• Jessica Lynn Agee, administrative assistant, 33, of Richmond to Jason Randall Dunn, fire alarm, 34, of Richmond
• Wesley James McGuire, extruder operator, 44, of Berea to Christina Joy Gordon, extruder operator, 41, of Richmond
• Jayla Marie Marcum, unemployed, 20, of McKee to James Mitchell Adams, electrician, 22, of McKee
• Christina Lynn King, production team lead, 37 of Berea to Joshua David Anderson, quality tech, 48 of Berea
• Madison Faith Shely, behavior tech, 22, of Richmond to Justin Tyler Ruth, behavior tech, 23, of Richmond
June 7
• Bethany Leah Banks, Chick-Fil-A, 25, of Berea to Joshua Andy Lee Mason, maintenance technician, 27, of Berea
• Haley Jess Taulbee, paraeducator, 25, of Richmond to Jackson Lee Adkins, automotive technician, 28, of Richmond
• Judy Lorraine Hollon Willoughby, retired, 65, of Jeffersonville to Arthur Vincent Lain, general manager, 66, of Richmond
