Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of June 15 - 22. 2022

June 16
• Megan Janet Lumpkins, unemployed, 21 of Berea to Alex Ray Baker, manufacturing, 22, of Berea
• Monica Elaine Jensen, unemployed, 23, of Lexington to Charles Alan Rose, ((, construction, 23, of Lexington
• Candice Faith Moberly, speech-language pathologist, 31, of Berea to Aaron Richard Lang, streaming TV professional, 29, of Berea
• Wendy Ann Highbarker, therapist, 55 of Richmond to Ann Marie Klaine, teacher, 34, of Richmond
• David Devlin Jett, II, self-employed, 26, of Waco to Jessica Lynn Witten, self-employed, 30 of Waco
• Huda Al-Darraji, military, 22, of Richmond to Jake Alexander Hawthorne, military, 22 of Richmond
June 17
• Aubrey Kaye Moore, products and operations, 29 of Richmond to William Douglas Baker, underwriter, 27, of Richmond
• Timothy William Kimberland, unemployed, 28 of Richmond to Mia Danielle Coleman, unemployed, 29, of Richmond
• Crystal Gail Pitts, CMA, 32 of Irvine to Andy Ray Wiseman, car detailer,32, of Irvine
• Kaylee Paige Moore, NCT, 25, of Lexington to Joseph John Mettey, NCT, 26, of Lexington
• Hannah Christine Leedy, customer service, 24, of Richmond to Bobby Franklin Shavers, II, customer service, 32, of Richmond
June 22
• Rocky Wayne Applegate, plumber, 37, of Richmond to Deanna Roberta Ann Tyler, realtor, 36, of Richmond
• Taylor Ann Baugh, project estimator, 22, of Berea to Joseph Tyler Thomas, public works, 25 of Berea
• Bethany Ann Johnson, unemployed, 19, of Berea to Justin Walker Swint, Cookout, 26, of Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.