Madison County Marriage Licenses Week of May 20 - 26, 2021

May 20
• London Elizabeth Horn (21) of Berea to Paul McCain Shannon (22) of Berea
• Stephanie Lynn Boley (48) of Richmond to Bryan Paul Baker (49) of Richmond
May 21
• Danielle Pinkam Spicer (28) of Berea to Nicholas Everett Rawlins (26) of Berea
• Katharine Carolina Tibbs (39) of Richmond to Joshua Wayne Hall (36) of Richmond
• Sherry Ellen Stamper (53) of Berea to William Harold Hartman (50) of Berea
• Ruth Ann Rogers (56) of Richmond to Floyd D. Rogers (52) of Berea
May 25
• James Bentley Conner (18) of Richmond to Cheyeen Paige Alexander (17) of Richmond
• Hannah Rose Ward (20) of Georgetown to Ethan Richard May (20) of Richmond
• Lyndsee Taylor Johnson (23) of Richmond to Taylor Lee Talbott (24) of Richmond
• Samantha Dawn Poston (26) of Lexington to Gregory Baxter Pullen II (30) of Lexington
• Kaylee Jo Winkler (22) of Richmond to Cameron Michael Wilson (23) of Richmond
• Alexis Dawn Anglin (22) of Richmond to Trystin Tanner Campbell (22) of Richmond
• Emily Cheyenne Bray (23) of Berea to Austin Shane Ruble (24) of Richmond
• Kenna LaRae Morris (23) of Berea to Joseph Ryan Nichols (30) of Berea
May 26
• Sarah Kristen Goettel (32) of Richmond to Matthew David Stinson (35) of Richmond
• Jenna Linnae Messenger (28) of Richmond to Anthony Dominick Pyland (27) of Richmond
• Autumn Leann Risk (22) of Richmond to James Andrew Colyer (26) of Richmond
