Madison County Marriage License's Week of November 11 - 17, 2021

Nov. 10

• Dewey Franklin Keene, disabled, 48, of Grundy, Virginia to Penni Avis Felts, customer service, 47, of Berea

• Lucio Boyd Gilbert, logistics account executive, 19, of Richmond to Katelyn Elizabeth Girdner, unemployed, 19, of Richmond

• Donnie Scott Gumm, mill wright, 49, of Ravenna to Amy Lyn Hampton, EMS, 41, of Garrison

 

Nov. 12

• Eric Spencer Shoopman, medical billing, 30, of Lexington to Ramah Maylyn Ballard, mental health tech, 26, of Lexington

• Kayla Anne Williams, childcare assistant director, 24, of Richmond to Rebecca Rene Baumgart, assistant deli department manager, 24, of Richmond

• Shyana Brooke Gilbert, associate leader, 23, of Richmond to Quinten Charles Rader, software developer, 24, of Richmond

 

Nov. 15

• Kara Megan Evans, unemployed, 29, of Berea to Brett Michael Sipple, 27, of Berea

• Meagan Nicole McClure, manager Oh Kentucky Campground, 28, of Berea to Austin Shayne Chadwell, crew lead Alumisource, 25, 0f Berea

• Jasmine Chanelle Sea, office supervisor, 26, of Richmond to Antonio Cortez Thrash, unemployed, 26, of Richmond

• Kelli Lynne Loudermilk, HR coordinator, 53, of Richmond to Gary Critison Cable, realtor, 52, of Richmond

• Courtney Dawn Booth, RN, 25, of Richmond to Isaac Colliver, security officer, 26, of Richmond

 

Nov. 16

• Lynda Cheryl Bryant, retired, 68, of Berea to Edmund Coleman Davis, grounds keeper, 57, of Berea

• Angela Taylor Curley, student, 23, of Richmond to Jonathan Wesley Beam, pilot, of Richmond

• Seth Alexander Johnson, firefighter, 32, of Richmond to Jewely Marie Patino, hairstylist, 28, of Richmond

 

Nov. 17

• Tara Kelly McGinnis, HR, 26, of Richmond to Cody Michael Sedalatschek, supply chain, 27, of Richmond

• Taylor O’Neel Wheatley, teacher, 27, of Richmond to Kelly Danielle Scriever, occupational therapy assistant, 26, of Richmond

